Formula 1 Returns to America: Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix To Be Presented Live on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ABC Television, Digital, Social and On-Site Content Surrounding Race Telecast

Danica Patrick Joining Sky Sports Team as Analyst for Event Coverage

Formula 1 is returning to America this week and ESPN and ABC platforms will surround Sunday’s second annual Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, the first of three F1 races to be held in the United States this year. The event will be run at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.4-mile circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins.

The race will air live on ABC and ESPN Deportes on Sunday and will also stream live in English and Spanish on ESPN+. Race day coverage on ABC and ESPN+ will begin at 2 p.m. with the Grand Prix Sunday presented by L’OR Coffee pre-race show, with the race start at 3:30 p.m. The ESPN Deportes telecast will start at 3 p.m.

Saturday afternoon’s qualifying will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and all three of the race’s practice sessions will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on Friday and Saturday. The race and qualifying telecasts will air commercial-free with sponsorship from Mercedes-Benz.

ESPN programs SportsCenter and Marty & McGee will have on-site presence for the event, ABC News’ Good Morning America and Nightline will have content from Miami and ESPN Deportes news platforms will report on the event as well.

As she has done for other North American F1 races, former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick will be joining the award-winning Sky Sports F1 commentary team as an analyst. ESPN and F1 have been bringing Sky’s coverage to American viewers since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018.

ESPN will utilize a set in the Formula 1 paddock for programs and reports as well as other locations around the circuit. Among content on ESPN and ABC platforms surrounding the race telecast:

SportsCenter –- Anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Miami on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for SportsCenter, with content appearing in various editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program throughout the day. Also contributing to SportsCenter from Miami will be anchor Gary Striewski and reporters Marty Smith and Ryan McGee.

–- Anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Miami on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for SportsCenter, with content appearing in various editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program throughout the day. Also contributing to SportsCenter from Miami will be anchor Gary Striewski and reporters Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. Good Morning America and Nightline — ABC News’ Good Morning America and Nightline will have content from the Miami Grand Prix, including features on driver Logan Sargeant, the only American competing in Formula 1.

— ABC News’ Good Morning America and Nightline will have content from the Miami Grand Prix, including features on driver Logan Sargeant, the only American competing in Formula 1. Marty & McGee — The Marty & McGee program will originate from the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, May 6, from 7-10 a.m. Marty & McGee is live on Saturday mornings on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and sports to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape.

— The Marty & McGee program will originate from the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, May 6, from 7-10 a.m. Marty & McGee is live on Saturday mornings on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and sports to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. Countdown to Miami — ESPN will produce an exclusive preview show that will air live on ESPN social media and digital channels from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on race day. Countdown to Miami will be hosted by SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski, with commentator Katie George and analyst Spencer Hall. Originating from the ESPN set at the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions before the lights go out and the Grand Prix begins.

— ESPN will produce an exclusive preview show that will air live on ESPN social media and digital channels from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on race day. Countdown to Miami will be hosted by SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski, with commentator Katie George and analyst Spencer Hall. Originating from the ESPN set at the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions before the lights go out and the Grand Prix begins. E com/F1 — ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated sitethat reports on the championship year-round, with reporters on-site at every race. ESPN’s F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program Unlapped, which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on Twitter, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook.

— ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated sitethat reports on the championship year-round, with reporters on-site at every race. ESPN’s F1 reporters also contribute to the video podcast program Unlapped, which appears year-round on the ESPN YouTube channel. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on Twitter, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook. ESPN Social Media Platforms — The ESPN Social Media team will be on-site in Miami along with Creator Network alum Toni Cowan-Brown who will take over SportsCenter Instagram on race day with an all-access story. Included will be exclusive content with teams and drivers, behind-the-scenes moments, along with celebrity appearances including the Red Bull VIP Zone with the Fast and Furious Also, the team will collaborate on marketing activations with DJ Gryffin, including his performance on the ESPN sponsored stage with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

— The ESPN Social Media team will be on-site in Miami along with Creator Network alum Toni Cowan-Brown who will take over SportsCenter Instagram on race day with an all-access story. Included will be exclusive content with teams and drivers, behind-the-scenes moments, along with celebrity appearances including the Red Bull VIP Zone with the Fast and Furious Also, the team will collaborate on marketing activations with DJ Gryffin, including his performance on the ESPN sponsored stage with F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. ESPN Deportes and International – Reporter Katia Castorena will be at the Miami Grand Prix to provide content for ESPN Deportes news platforms as well as Spanish-language ESPN news platforms in other countries and territories.

For fans attending the event or traveling to Miami, ESPN will have a strong presence at both the racetrack and at the Racing Fan Fest Live event in Miami with live music, interactive events for fans and more.

Last year’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix attracted F1’s largest live U.S. television audience in history, averaging 2.6 million viewers.

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Television Schedule

(all times Eastern)

Date Event Time (ET) Network

Fri., May 5 Practice 1 1:55 p.m. ESPN2 F1 Show 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Practice 2 5:25 p.m. ESPN2 Sat., May 6 Practice 3 12:25 p.m. ESPN Qualifying 3:55 p.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 6:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sun., May 7 Grand Prix Sunday presented by L’OR Coffee 2:00 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Countdown to Miami 2:30 p.m. ESPN YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and ESPN App Race 3:25 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 5:30 p.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 6:30 p.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Race (encore) 10:00 p.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Fri., May 5 Practice 1 1:55 p.m. ESPN Deportes Practice 2 5:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sat., May 6 Practice 3 12:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Qualifying 3:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sun., May 7 Pre-Race and Race 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]