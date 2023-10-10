ESPN’s Latest ‘This is SportsCenter’ Commercial Features Stanley Cup Champions Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault

Over the last four months, the Vegas Golden Knights have been parading the Stanley Cup all over the world. The trophy has been in hands, on beaches, and filled with different beverages.

With the Golden Knights looking to defend their championship, the Stanley Cup needed to freshen up before the National Hockey League’s (NHL) opening night Oct. 10, where Vegas faces the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the latest ‘This is SportsCenter’ spot, “Dishwasher,” Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault – alongside SportsCenter anchor Steve Levy – give the Stanley Cup a much-needed cleaning.

Levy watches Eichel and Marchessault open the dishwasher with the Stanley Cup inside, and gives the duo a look. Marchessault asks Eichel if “they should run it again,” which is a subtle gesture of winning the Stanley Cup back-to-back. Eichel replies, “Yeah, I think so.”

“As the NHL returns to ESPN, our iconic This is SportsCenter campaign shines a light on the Stanley Cup champions and two of their stars, Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing. “Lord Stanley’s Cup is now cleaned up for another dramatic season on ESPN, although it sounds like the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to ‘run it again.’”

Said Chris Kim, Arts & Letters Co. Creative Director: “There have been iconic NHL This is SportsCenter commercials, so to be lucky enough to add to the canon is really special. We loved getting to work along with two of the sport’s biggest stars, the Stanley Cup and Steve Levy.”

Dating back to late 2022, ESPN has released four different This is SportsCenter commercials featuring prominent athletes such as United States Women’s Track & Field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and United States Women’s National Team soccer players Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, with SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, and Jay Harris.

These spots in order of debut are: “Orange Slices,” “Performance Evaluation,” “Stoppage Time,” and “Seconds.” Other spots anticipated to launch in the coming months include commercials with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm, and MMA fighter Brandon Moreno.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: This is SportsCenter: Dishwasher

First Air Date: Oct. 10, 2023

ESPN

Tina Thornton – EVP, Creative Studio & Marketing

Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing

Peter Mulally – Senior Director, Brand Marketing

John Lobo – Associate Director, Brand Marketing

Lenny Washington – Marketing Coordinator, Brand Marketing

Brian Iglesias – Senior Director, Marketing Operations

Matthew Cheron – Associate Director, Marketing Production

Jonathan Little – Associate Producer II, Marketing Production

Sean Andersen – Production Coordinator, Marketing Production

Stacey Pressman – Senior Director, Talent Production

Katie Hennessey – Senior Producer, Talent Production

Zuriel Loving – Senior Producer, Talent Production

Tomas Casabal – Creative Director

Sandra Blacio – Director, Media Planning & Operations

Blanca Lopez – Promotions Producer II

Genesis Cifuentes – Marketing Coordinator, Marketing Operations

Geordana Gonzalez – Marketing Coordinator, Marketing Operations

Brandon Wong – Supervisor Prod Ops

Michael Wilson – Sr Facilities Services Coord

Arts & Letters Creative Co. – Agency

Charles Hodges – Founder/ECD

Molly Jamison – ECD

Andy Grayson – Director of Strategy

Andrew Kong – Creative Director

Chris Kim – Creative Director

Scott Hayes – Creative

Tanner McColl – Creative

Jacob Pankey – Creative

Calleen Colburn – Executive Producer

Andrea Rodriguez – Senior Producer

London Scalise – Assistant Producer

Lenora Cushing – Director of Business Affairs

Jennifer Kmetzsch – Business Affairs Manager

Brenda Schneider – Group Business Director

Lindsey Kirkner– Business Director

Lauren Lawson – Business Manager

Alex Morrison – Strategy Director

Bodi Karsono – Strategist

Sara Kastner – Chief of Staff

Kait Sutherland – Director of Creative Management

XYZ – Editorial

Whitney Green – Executive Producer, XYZ

Ryan Dunstan – Resource Manager, XYZ

Rob Rosko – Producer, XYZ

Pat Blumer – Edit Lead, XYZ

Stuart Mauck – Assistant Editor, XYZ

O Positive – Production Company

Kenny Herzog – Director

Marc Grill – Executive Producer

Ralph Laucella – Executive Producer

Eric Steelberg – DP

Dan Ouellette – Production Designer

Company3 – Color

Tim Masick – Colorist

Ryan Moncrief – Color Producer

Stephen Winterhalter – Color Assistant

Quinn Wright – Color Assistant

Blacksmith – VFX

Hannah Wilk – Flame Lead

Thomas Panayiotou – Compositor

Nicole Saccardi – Executive Producer

Barking Owl – Sound Design & Mix

Elizabeth McClanahan – Sound Designer & Mixer

Ashley Benton – Executive Producer

Jenna Pangilinan – Associate Producer

Kelly Bayett – Creative Director