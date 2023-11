ESPN’s Unparalleled Coverage of NCAA Women’s Basketball Bounds into Action this November

ESPN’s industry-leading collegiate women’s basketball coverage returns with a schedule of more than 230 games during the 2023-24 regular season across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and Longhorn Network. More than 3,200 additional games will be available across ESPN digital platforms, including ESPN+, SEC Network+, ACC Network Extra and ESPN3.

The 2023-24 campaign begins with No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 South Carolina – both two-time NCAA champions – making history in the Aflac Oui-Play event in Paris, France, on Monday, Nov. 6. The first-ever NCAA regular season game played in Paris will tip off at Halle Georges Carpentier Arena at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. ESPN’s lead women’s basketball commentator team of Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe and Andraya Carter will call the game and provide live, on-site coverage from Paris surrounding the event, including both teams’ sightseeing activities, a youth clinic, and more.

Tipoff Week continues with No. 3 Iowa facing No. 8 Virginia Tech on Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte (8 p.m., ESPN2).

2023-24 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Schedule Highlights:

Appearances by 22 of the AP Preseason Women’s Basketball Top 25 and more than 50 appearances by the four last teams standing at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four : LSU (17), Iowa (4), Virginia Tech (16) and South Carolina (22).

: LSU (17), Iowa (4), Virginia Tech (16) and South Carolina (22). The inaugural ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is set for Nov. 29-30 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. Highlighted matchups include No. 8 Virginia Tech at top-ranked LSU in a matchup of 2023 Final Four participants, and a Battle of the Carolinas between the No. 6 Gamecocks and No. 16 North Carolina, both on ESPN. Full schedule.

is set for Nov. 29-30 across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and ACC Network. Highlighted matchups include No. 8 Virginia Tech at top-ranked LSU in a matchup of 2023 Final Four participants, and a Battle of the Carolinas between the No. 6 Gamecocks and No. 16 North Carolina, both on ESPN. Full schedule. The Jimmy V Women’s Classic presented by Corona is set for ABC and ESPN on Sunday, Dec. 3. An ABC doubleheader starts the day with South Carolina and Duke (1 p.m.) and No. 2 UConn at No. 13 Texas (3 p.m.) followed by No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 7 Ohio State at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Release.

is set for ABC and ESPN on Sunday, Dec. 3. An ABC doubleheader starts the day with South Carolina and Duke (1 p.m.) and No. 2 UConn at No. 13 Texas (3 p.m.) followed by No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 7 Ohio State at 5 p.m. on ESPN. Release. The Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 3 features a tripleheader of higher-profile ranked-team matchups – No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 18 Florida State (noon, ESPN2), No. 5 Utah vs. No. 6 South Carolina (2:30 p.m., ESPN) and No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn (5 p.m., ESPN).

on Sunday, Dec. 3 features a tripleheader of higher-profile ranked-team matchups – No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 18 Florida State (noon, ESPN2), No. 5 Utah vs. No. 6 South Carolina (2:30 p.m., ESPN) and No. 16 North Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn (5 p.m., ESPN). Thursday Night Showcase returns with stellar conference clashes in 2024 on ESPN, including: Thu, Jan 25 – 8 p.m. – No. 6 South Carolina at No. 1 LSU Thu, Feb 1 – 8:30 p.m. – No. 13 Texas at No. 19 Baylor Thu, Feb 8 – 6 p.m. – No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 17 Louisville Thu, Feb 15 – 7 p.m. – No. 6 South Carolina at No. 11 Tennessee Thu, Feb 22 – 9:30 p.m. – No. 5 Utah at No. 4 UCLA Thu, Feb 29 – 7 p.m. – No. 8 Virginia Tech at No. 10 Notre Dame

returns with stellar conference clashes in 2024 on ESPN, including: A Super Sunday on February 11 features a Top 10 tussle, as the second-ranked UConn Huskies take on the sixth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on ESPN at 2 p.m.

SEC Network

SECN will televise more than 50 conference games and a dozen non-conference matchups, as well as the first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Non-conference play tips off Sunday, Nov. 5 with an exhibition between No. 11 Tennessee and Team USA at 6 p.m. Oklahoma takes on No. 12 Ole Miss on Thursday, Nov. 9 as the season begins in earnest on SECN. The following Thursday sees two-time NCAA champion South Carolina host in-state rival Clemson at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16. SEC action tips off Thursday, Jan. 4 with a doubleheader featuring the Gamecocks and the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. and Missouri on the road at top-ranked LSU at 9 p.m. More details.

ACC Network

ACC Network will feature more women’s college basketball games than ever during the 2023-24 season. In all, a record 86 women’s games – 73 regular season games and 13 during the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament – will be televised on the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN opens its 2023-24 women’s college basketball schedule in Blacksburg, Va., as Virginia Tech begins its post-Final Four campaign at home against High Point (5 p.m.). Click here for more information on ACCN’s schedule.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is set for almost 200 showdowns on the platform. No. 19 Baylor makes two dozen appearances on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including on Nov. 14 against No. 5 Utah (one of a pair of Utes matchups on the platform) and when the Bears host Miami on Saturday, Dec. 16.

ESPN+

More than 3,200 games are slated exclusively for ESPN+, including 663 in the month of November alone. No. 1 LSU is featured on the platform on Friday, Nov. 17 as they take on in-state foe Southeast Louisiana, and No. 3 Iowa hits the road against in-state foe Northern Iowa on Sunday, Nov. 12. No. 10 Notre Dame hits the road on Sunday, Nov. 12 against NJIT at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Longhorn Network

Leading into the final season of Longhorn Network basketball, LHN will air 12 Texas women’s games during the 2023-24 basketball season. The schedule gets started against Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The Longhorns’ lineup of conference opponents on LHN includes TCU (Jan. 10), Kansas (Jan. 16), Cincinnati (Jan. 27), Texas Tech (Feb. 21) and BYU (March 2). Additionally, LHN will feature Game Plan with Vic Schaefer, a 30-minute studio program airing weekly throughout the season. For LHN’s full schedule, please click here.

Champions Collide in Cleveland

ESPN returns as the exclusive home to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – from first whistle to confetti falling featured on ESPN platforms. Live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the Women’s Final Four is set for ESPN on April 5 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., with the NCAA championship game at 3 p.m. on April 7 on ABC. In 2023, the historic Iowa-LSU finale delivered a record-setting audience of 9.9 million viewers.

ESPN will once again announce the Top 16 seeds in two reveal shows in 2024, with studio programming set for Thursday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

2023-24 ESPN Women’s College Basketball Television Regular Season Schedule