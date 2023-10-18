Formula 1 in America: Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix Airing Live on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Danica Patrick Returns as Analyst on Sky Sports Telecasts

New Women’s F1 Academy Series Making U.S. Debut; All On-Track Action To Be Televised Live

With its 10-month, world-traveling season nearing its conclusion, the Formula 1 World Championship returns to America this weekend for the Lenovo United States Grand Prix. The second of three F1 races

In the U.S. this year, the race will air live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Sunday, Oct. 22, from Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Coverage on ABC and ESPN+ begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with the race starting at 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes coverage in Spanish begins at 2:30 p.m. The race telecast will air commercial-free, presented by Mercedes-Benz.

ESPN will surround the race telecast with programming and content across platforms including the on-site presence of SportsCenter along with social media and digital content that will include full coverage on ESPN.com/F1, a live preview show on race day and two podcasts.

In addition to the race, ESPN platforms will have live coverage of qualifying and the practice session on Friday, Oct. 20, and the Sprint Shootout and Sprint on Saturday, Oct. 21.

For the first time, ESPN platforms also will have live coverage of the season finale of F1 Academy, an ambitious new project from Formula 1 to develop and prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of competition. Over the course of the weekend, three races, two qualifying sessions and two practice sessions will air live on ESPNEWS and stream on ESPN+.

As she has for races in North America and selected others this season, former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick will once again be joining the award-winning Sky Sports F1 commentary team as an analyst. ESPN and F1 have been bringing Sky’s coverage to American viewers since F1 returned to ESPN networks in 2018.

ESPN’s multiplatform coverage of the U.S. Grand Prix will include:

SportsCenter –- Anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Austin on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for SportsCenter, with interviews and other content appearing in various editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program throughout the day. Her interview with F1 champion Max Verstappen is scheduled to air in the 2 p.m. ET edition on Friday, Oct. 20, and re-air in other editions. SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski also will contribute to coverage from Austin.

— ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. The video podcast Unlapped with Edmondson, Saunders and Katie George appears on the ESPN YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music. Two editions of Unlapped will be produced surrounding the USGP – one for before the race weekend and one post-race. Countdown to Austin — ESPN will produce a preview show that will air live on ESPN social media and digital channels from 2-3 p.m. ET on race day. Countdown to Austin will be hosted by Katie George and SportsCenter anchor Gary Striewski, with analyst Tyler Denning. Also joining the show will be ESPN.com/F1 reporters Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, X and Facebook accounts, as well as on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

— ESPN will provide Spanish-language coverage on news platforms in the U.S. and Latin America. The race, practice sessions and qualifying will air in Spanish in the U.S. on ESPN Deportes or ESPN3. Commentary teams on-site in Austin: Marty & McGee – The SEC Network program Marty & McGee (9-10 a.m.) will have reports from the U.S. Grand Prix on Saturday, Oct. 21. Marty Smith and Ryan McGee will speak with guests from their set in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

ESPN also will have a major presence at Circuit of the Americas when its Formula 1 Rockstars of Racing world tour includes an on-site collaboration with global superstar Tiësto. ESPN Presents Tiësto Post-Race Celebration at COTA’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater, where Tiësto will perform new music and classic hits for fans in attendance. Race tickets include free access to the Tiësto performance. For more music, fans can tune into their favorite driver’s music through ESPN’s curated ‘Rockstars of Racing’ playlist on Spotify. The playlist features suggested songs from a number of different drivers. Tiesto is curating the playlist with his favorite songs to get ready for the race.

In addition, paddock pass holders will have the opportunity to win prizes from an ESPN claw machine located in Circuit hospitality. Prizes include VIP passes to the Tiësto performance, two grandstand tickets for next year’s USGP, Bose and Skullcandy headphones, ESPN+ subscriptions and much more.

Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos is scheduled to be at the event to shoot interviews and features that will air in the program next week. Live airs mornings on many ABC affiliates as well as other television outlets around the country.

F1 will return to America next month for the inaugural Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Nov. 16-19.

Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Platforms

(all times Eastern)

Fri., Oct. 20 Practice 1 1:25 p.m. ESPN2 Qualifying 4:55 p.m. ESPN2 Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 7:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sat., Oct. 21 Sprint Shootout 1:25 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Sprint Race 5:55 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Ted’s Sprint Notebook 7:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sun., Oct. 22 Grand Prix Sunday (pre-race) 1:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Countdown to Austin 2:00 p.m. ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App Race 3:00 p.m. ABC/ESPN+ Checkered Flag (post-race) 5:00 p.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) 8:30 p.m. ESPN2 Race (encore) 11:00 p.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Fri., Oct. 20 Practice 1 1:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Qualifying 5:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sat., Oct. 21 Sprint Shootout 1:25 p.m. ESPN3 Sprint Race 5:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sun., Oct. 22 Pre-Race and Race 2:30 p.m. ESPN Deportes

F1 Academy Schedule

Fri., Oct. 20 Practice 1 9:15 a.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Practice 2 2:55 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Qualifying 1 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Qualifying 2 6:55 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Sat., Oct. 21 Race 1 10:45 a.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Race 2 4:30 p.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+ Sun., Oct. 22 Race 3 10:40 a.m. ESPNEWS/ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

