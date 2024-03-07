ESPN’s 2024 UFL Kickoff Season Commentators Revealed

ESPN revealed its signature commentator teams for the inaugural season of the UFL on ESPN & ABC platforms.

Key Details:

Features five teams of signature voices across ESPN’s roster of industry-leading football experts, many returning from the platform’s 2023 XFL coverage, providing additional insight and expertise.

The three ESPN/ABC teams each include a play-by-play commentator and analyst in the booth plus a reporter and analyst on the field. The sideline team will provide a unique vantage point for analysis and added access for fans throughout the game.

ESPN Deportes’ coverage will include a rotation of two teams, featuring a play-by-play voice and analyst.

Teams will cover ESPN’s full 21-game slate across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes*. All of these games will also be available on ESPN+.

ESPN Deportes’ schedule will be announced soon.

“This team represents an incredible depth of football expertise and features many returning voices from our innovative XFL coverage,” said Amanda Gifford, ESPN vice president of production. “In collaboration with the UFL, we look forward to further pushing the traditional production boundaries all season, bringing fans more expert insight, immediate on-field reactions from players and coaches and an inside look behind the scenes of each team throughout the game.”

ESPN/ABC:

Team 1 (Play-by-play duties will be shared by Mike Monaco and Drew Carter)

Fast Facts:

Mike Monaco (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2019 and has called, MLB, NHL, Little League World Series, basketball, college baseball, football, lacrosse, volleyball and softball events for ESPN and the ACC Network, in addition to contributing to Boston Red Sox broadcasts on NESN.

– Joined ESPN in 2019 and has called, MLB, NHL, Little League World Series, basketball, college baseball, football, lacrosse, volleyball and softball events for ESPN and the ACC Network, in addition to contributing to Boston Red Sox broadcasts on NESN. Drew Carter (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2021, and calls a variety of sports for ESPN, including college football, college basketball, men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse, softball and the PLL. In addition, Carter has served as the local NBA play-by-play voice for Boston Celtics on NBC Sports Boston.

– Joined ESPN in 2021, and calls a variety of sports for ESPN, including college football, college basketball, men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse, softball and the PLL. In addition, Carter has served as the local NBA play-by-play voice for Boston Celtics on NBC Sports Boston. Sam Acho (analyst) – The nearly 10-year NFL veteran joined ESPN in 2021. A college football analyst, Acho contributes to college football studio coverage on Saturdays as a lead studio voice, in addition to making regular appearances across SportsCenter, Get Up and College Football Live. He also contributed to the platform’s 2023 XFL coverage.

– The nearly 10-year NFL veteran joined ESPN in 2021. A college football analyst, Acho contributes to college football studio coverage on Saturdays as a lead studio voice, in addition to making regular appearances across SportsCenter, Get Up and College Football Live. He also contributed to the platform’s 2023 XFL coverage. Stormy Buonantony (field reporter) – The Emmy-award winning journalist joined ESPN in 2020 and is a college football sideline reporter for the platform and contributed to 2023 XFL coverage. Buonantony also co-hosts the weekday VSiN The Lombardi Line digital sports talk show.

– The Emmy-award winning journalist joined ESPN in 2020 and is a college football sideline reporter for the platform and contributed to 2023 XFL coverage. Buonantony also co-hosts the weekday VSiN The Lombardi Line digital sports talk show. Cole Cubelic (field analyst) – Former Auburn University offensive lineman and captain, joined ESPN in 2011 and is an analyst across the platform’s college football game and studio coverage, including SEC Saturday Night. He also covered XFL games as a field analyst for ESPN/ABC in 2020 and 2023, and co-hosts both Read & React on SEC Network and the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning radio show in Birmingham.

Team 2

Fast Facts:

Lowell Galindo (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2007 and is the lead anchor for Longhorn Network. Galindo also contributes to play-by-play commentary for college sports across ESPN platforms, including Texas football and basketball and ESPN’s 2023 XFL coverage.

– Joined ESPN in 2007 and is the lead anchor for Longhorn Network. Galindo also contributes to play-by-play commentary for college sports across ESPN platforms, including Texas football and basketball and ESPN’s 2023 XFL coverage. Tom Luginbill (analyst) – Joined ESPN in 2005 and provides recruiting analysis for top collegiate football prospects as the director of scouting in addition to his college football analyst role. Luginbill served as an analyst on XFL games on ESPN and ABC in 2020 and 2023 and was a quarterback coach in the original XFL, winning a championship with Los Angeles in 2001.

– Joined ESPN in 2005 and provides recruiting analysis for top collegiate football prospects as the director of scouting in addition to his college football analyst role. Luginbill served as an analyst on XFL games on ESPN and ABC in 2020 and 2023 and was a quarterback coach in the original XFL, winning a championship with Los Angeles in 2001. Kayla Burton (field reporter) – Former Lehigh women’s basketball standout, joined ESPN in 2023 as part of the platform’s college football game coverage. Prior to ESPN, she spent several years with NFL Media in a multi-platform role across NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

– Former Lehigh women’s basketball standout, joined ESPN in 2023 as part of the platform’s college football game coverage. Prior to ESPN, she spent several years with NFL Media in a multi-platform role across NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. Harry Douglas (field analyst) – The 10-year NFL veteran joined ESPN in 2019 and is a contributor across ESPN studio shows, digital football shows including hosting Countdown to College GameDay, and co-host of the national ESPN Radio afternoon drive show Freddie & Harry. The Louisville Hall of Famer has also served as an analyst for NFL and CFB games on ESPN Radio.

Team 3 (Play-by-play duties will be shared by Roy Philpott and Jorge Sedano)

Fast Facts:

Roy Philpott (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2013 and is a play-by-play voice across the platform’s college football, basketball and baseball games.

– Joined ESPN in 2013 and is a play-by-play voice across the platform’s college football, basketball and baseball games. Jorge Sedano (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2013 and began with ESPNLA 710 in 2016, where he hostsSedano & Kap. In addition to his play-by-play work for college football, Sedano calls NFL, CFB and NBA games for ESPN Radio. He’s also a sideline reporter for ESPN and ABC’s NBA game coverage.

– Joined ESPN in 2013 and began with ESPNLA 710 in 2016, where he hostsSedano & Kap. In addition to his play-by-play work for college football, Sedano calls NFL, CFB and NBA games for ESPN Radio. He’s also a sideline reporter for ESPN and ABC’s NBA game coverage. Kirk Morrison (analyst) – Joined ESPN in 2017, the eight-year NFL veteran currently works on ESPN and ABC’s college football coverage as well as the pregame, halftime, and post-game radio host of the Los Angeles Rams on ESPNLA. He is also a regular host of The Blitz on Sirius XM NFL Radio and other shows in the Sirius XM family. Morrison is a regular guest on sports talk radio shows across the country year round.

– Joined ESPN in 2017, the eight-year NFL veteran currently works on ESPN and ABC’s college football coverage as well as the pregame, halftime, and post-game radio host of the Los Angeles Rams on ESPNLA. He is also a regular host of The Blitz on Sirius XM NFL Radio and other shows in the Sirius XM family. Morrison is a regular guest on sports talk radio shows across the country year round. Ian Fitzsimmons (field reporter) – Joined ESPN in 2009 and is a sideline analyst and reporter for ESPN Radio covering college football and NFL games as well as the co-host of Amber & Ian. He also contributed to ESPN’s 2023 XFL coverage.

– Joined ESPN in 2009 and is a sideline analyst and reporter for ESPN Radio covering college football and NFL games as well as the co-host of Amber & Ian. He also contributed to ESPN’s 2023 XFL coverage. Eric Mac Lain (field analyst) – Joined ACC Network in 2019 and is a studio analyst on ACC Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, and contributed to ESPN’s 2023 XFL coverage. Mac Lain played at Clemson from 2011-15, amassing the most wins (46) by a single player in team history.

ESPN Deportes:

Team 1

Fast Facts:

Cristina Alexander (play-by-play) – One of ESPN Deportes’ most versatile commentators, serving as the co-anchor for the network’s daytime edition of SportsCenter. She is a bilingual commentator with a strong background in a variety of sports.

Alex Pareja (analyst) – Joined ESPN in 2015 as a soccer analyst. With experience ranging from playing for FC Barcelona’s academy to obtaining a UEFA A coaching license, Pareja brings a unique perspective to the screen.

Team 2

Fast Facts:

Richard Mendez (play-by-play) – Joined ESPN in 2006, providing play-by-play and studio coverage around a variety of sports including soccer. Throughout his career, he has covered prestigious events like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Copa Libertadores, and top European leagues.

Joined ESPN in 2006, providing play-by-play and studio coverage around a variety of sports including soccer. Throughout his career, he has covered prestigious events like the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Copa Libertadores, and top European leagues. Natalia Astrain (analyst) – A seasoned soccer coach and analyst who has held notable positions in both Spain and the United States. She served as Head Coach of the U.S. Under-17 Women’s National Team and assistant coach for NWSL Kansas City. In Spain, Astrain coached at esteemed clubs including FC Barcelona, Club Damm, and Club Levante Las Planas, and worked as an assistant coach for Atletico Madrid and the Spain Women’s National Team. Additionally, she provided soccer analysis for Olympic coverage on Universo’s “Mundo Deportivo” and FC Barcelona TV.

