Formula 1 Returns to America: Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix Live on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ABC Television, Digital, Social and On-Site Content Surrounding Race Telecast

Elle Duncan Show Originating from Miami Grand Prix Paddock

ESPN+ Streaming All On-Track Sessions for F1 Academy Series for Women Drivers

After starting the 2024 season with races on opposite sides of the globe, the Formula 1 World Championship comes to America this week for the third annual Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, with Sunday’s race live on ABC, ESPN+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. Race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN then moves to ABC at 3:30 p.m. The race starts at 4 p.m.

ESPN and ABC platforms will surround the race telecast with additional programming, coverage and on-site activities at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.4-mile circuit built in the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Dolphins.

For the first time, the Miami Grand Prix will include the F1 Sprint, a 100-kilometer race that will be run on Saturday at 11:55 a.m. and air live on ESPN. ESPN platforms also will televise practice and Sprint qualifying on Friday and traditional qualifying on Saturday after the F1 Sprint. The race and qualifying telecasts will air commercial-free with sponsorship from Mercedes-Benz.

Also part of the event weekend for the first time will be F1 Academy, a racing series for female drivers. ESPN+ will stream live coverage of races for F1 Academy on Saturday and Sunday as well as two practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday.

ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have an on-site presence for the event and ABC News’ Good Morning America will cover the Grand Prix. ESPN Deportes and ESPN Latin America news platforms will report on the event as well. In addition, ESPN will air exclusive preview and review programs on digital and social channels and ESPN’s The Elle Duncan Show video podcast will originate from Miami for two programs.

ESPN will utilize sets in the Formula 1 paddock for programs and reports as well as other locations around the circuit. Among content on ESPN and ABC platforms surrounding the race telecast:

SportsCenter –- Anchor Nicole Briscoe, also the host of ESPN’s F1 encore telecasts, will report from Miami on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for SportsCenter, with content appearing in various editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program throughout the day. In addition, anchor Elle Duncan will co-host the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter from Miami on Friday, May 3. Also contributing to SportsCenter from Miami will be anchor Gary Striewski.

Countdown to Miami and Post-Race — ESPN will produce an exclusive preview show that will air live on the ESPN App and ESPN social media and digital channels from 3-4 p.m. on race day. Countdown to Miami will be hosted by Gary Striewski and Katie George and analyst Spencer Hall. Originating from the race circuit, the show will stream to ESPN’s YouTube, X, and Facebook accounts, as well as the ESPN App and ESPN3. In addition to driver interviews and special guests, the crew will break down all the latest F1 news heading into the race as well as previewing the race and making their predictions. They will be joined by ESPN.com/F1’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders. Among guests will be former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The crew will return after the race for a post-race show starting at 6 p.m.

ESPN.com/F1 – ESPN’s Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders are providing complete coverage of every F1 race across all global digital platforms, including exclusive interviews with drivers and team principals, as well as breaking news and in-depth analysis. ESPN’s coverage of F1 includes a dedicated site that reports on the championship year-round. The video podcast Unlapped with Edmondson, Saunders and Katie George appears on the ESPN YouTube channel and on Spotify and Apple Music. Also connected with the ESPN.com/F1 website are social handles @ESPNF1 on X, @ESPNF1 on Instagram and ESPNF1 on Facebook.

The Elle Duncan Show – Two episodes of ESPN’s video podcast The Elle Duncan Show will originate from a special set located at the Miami Grand Prix and fans will have the opportunity to watch production of both. SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski are professionals at talking about sports, but they often end up talking around sports – the drama, gossip, and stories that happen adjacent to the on-field action. The two episodes from Miami will include guests from the world of F1 as well as celebrities on-site at the event.

One episode will record Thursday between 1-4 p.m., will be available later that day on YouTube and podcast platforms, and will air Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. A second episode will record on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and will be available on YouTube and podcast platforms Monday. Fans will be able to enjoy interactive exhibits in the area of the set.

ESPN Social Media Platforms — The ESPN Social Media team will be on-site in Miami along with Neha Sridhar from the team’s Creator Network who will be conducting interviews with both F1 and F1 Academy drivers, plus taking over espnW Instagram on F1 Academy’s race day with an all-access story. Included will be exclusive content with teams and drivers, behind-the-scenes moments, along with coverage of celebrity appearances around the event. The team will collaborate on-site with Elle Duncan, Gary Striewski and with ESPN Marketing’s activations throughout race week.

ESPN Deportes and International – Reporter Katia Castorena will be at the Miami Grand Prix to provide content for ESPN Deportes news platforms while Juan Fossaroli will report for ESPN news platforms in Latin America.

Good Morning America – ABC’s Good Morning America will cover the Miami Grand Prix. The Emmy-winning morning news program airs 7-9 a.m. ET on weekdays, with GMA Weekend airing Saturday and Sunday mornings (check local listings). On Tuesday, American F1 driver Logan Sergeant and F1 Academy driver Lia Block appeared on the program from New York.

The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three Formula 1 races in the United States this year. The Championship returns for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 20 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 23.

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Platforms

(all times Eastern)

Date Event Time (ET) Network

Fri, May 3 Practice 1 12:25 p.m. ESPN2 Sprint Qualifying 4:25 p.m. ESPN2 Sat, May 4 Sprint 11:55 a.m. ESPN Ted’s Sprint Notebook 1:30 p.m. ESPN3 Qualifying 3:55 p.m. ESPN Ted’s Qualifying Notebook 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Sun, May 5 Grand Prix Sunday 2:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Countdown to Miami 3:00 p.m. ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App Grand Prix Sunday 3:30 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ Race 3:55 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ ESPN F1 Post-Race Show 6:00 p.m. ESPN YouTube, Facebook, X and ESPN App Checkered Flag (post-race) 6:00 p.m. ESPN3 Ted’s Race Notebook 7:00 p.m. ESPN3 Race (encore) 9:00 p.m. ESPNEWS Mon, May 6 Race (encore) 1:30 a.m. ESPNEWS

ESPN Deportes Schedule (in Spanish)

Fri, May 3 Practice 1 12:25 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sprint Qualifying 4:25 p.m. ESPN3 Sat, May 4 Sprint 11:50 a.m. ESPN3 Qualifying 3:30 p.m. ESPN3 Qualifying (encore) 6:00 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sun, May 5 Pre-Race and Race 3 p.m. ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

F1 Academy Schedule

Fri, May 3 Practice 1 10:00 a.m. ESPN+ Practice 2 3:20 p.m. ESPN+ Sat, May 4 Qualifying 10:25 a.m. ESPN+ Race 1 2:05 p.m. ESPN+ Sun, May 5 Race 2 1:05 p.m. ESPN+

All programs also will stream on the ESPN App.

Media contact: