ESPN BET Launches New Commercials Featuring Mike Greenberg, Molly Qerim, & Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN, debuted two new commercials (“Boost” & “Cool Name”) as part of its “What a Play.” campaign. “Boost,” features ESPN Get Up & Sunday NFL Countdown Host Mike Greenberg, and “Cool Name” includes the trio of First Take Host Molly Qerim, First Take commentator Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, and Greenberg.

“Boost” features Greeny explaining ESPN BET’s profit boosts to a barista at his local coffee shop, highlighting a key component of the recent product enhancements that were completed ahead of football season.



In “Cool Name,” Molly is in search of her own featured bet name to join the likes of Greeny and First Take Commentator/Executive Producer & NBA Countdown Analyst, Stephen A. Smith. The spot highlights how ESPN BET is uniquely integrated across ESPN’s media ecosystem, with daily featured bets from ESPN talent.

ESPN BET’s “What a Play.” campaign theme demonstrates how fan-driven sports narratives create engaging betting moments. These are the ninth and tenth original spots of the campaign that began with the sportsbook’s launch in November 2023.

ESPN talent featured within advertisements over the past 10 months include SportsCenter Anchor Scott Van Pelt, ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins, ESPN SportsCenter Commentator and Sports Betting Analyst “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, SportsCenter host Elle Duncan, Greenberg and Smith (“Pool Hall” & “Deli”).

The spots are developed in collaboration with creative agency Arts & Letters.

ESPN BET is available on iOS, Android, and web in 19 states. For more information about ESPN BET, click here.