Golf’s Top Stars Highlight Live ESPN, ESPN+ PGA Championship Coverage Thursday

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele in Thursday morning Featured Group, exclusively on ESPN+

Multi-Time Major Champions DeChambeau, Thomas, Koepka, Mickelson, Morikawa, Johnson, Spieth, Rahm Highlight Star-Studded ESPN+ Featured Groups

First Tee to Last Putt Live Coverage Across ESPN, ESPN+; More Than 12 Hours plus 8 Featured Groups in First Round

With golf’s top stars ready to tee it up at the second major championship of the year, ESPN and ESPN+ will bring fans multiple ways to watch the stars in action when the 107th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final putt of the day. ESPN+ and Disney+ will stream live play from 7 a.m. until noon, with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from noon until 7 p.m.

Also on Thursday, exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ will highlight many of the game’s top players in eight different groups over more than 12 continuous hours of live play.

The world’s top three players, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and defending PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, are paired together with an 8:22 a.m. ET tee time, with traditional and Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ the only place to see the majority of their rounds before television coverage on ESPN begins at noon.

In addition, the Thursday morning Featured Groups will also include multi-time major champions Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Jon Rahm.

In the afternoon on Thursday, the Featured Groups on ESPN+ are also star-studded, including multi-time major champions Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

On Thursday, Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ will include (all times Eastern):

Morning 7:38 a.m. – Brooks Koepka / Rickie Fowler / Shane Lowry (feed begins 7:30 a.m.) 7:49 a.m. – Phil Mickelson / Tommy Fleetwood / Jason Day (feed begins 7:45 a.m.) 8:00 a.m. – Jon Rahm / Patrick Cantlay / Matthew Fitzpatrick (feed begins 7:55 a.m.) 8:22 a.m. – Rory McIlroy / Xander Schauffele / Scottie Scheffler (feed begins 8:15 a.m.)

Afternoon 1:14 p.m. – Justin Thomas / Dustin Johnson / Collin Morikawa 1:25 p.m. – Jordan Spieth / Patrick Reed / Ludvig Aberg 1:36 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama / Wyndham Clark / Tom Kim 1:47 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau / Viktor Hovland / Gary Woodland



ESPN+ will stream Featured Holes coverage of Holes 16-17-18 beginning at 8 a.m.

Also on Thursday, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will offer an alternate betting telecast from noon until 3 p.m. featuring ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN and the “Official Sports Betting Sponsor” of the PGA Championship. The alternate telecast, ESPN BET at the PGA Championship, will run for three hours each day during the first, third and final rounds of the championship and for two hours during the second round.

On Wednesday at noon, ESPN+ will stream Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a three-hour, live practice round/preview program. Michael Eaves will host the program with analyst Andy North as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Valhalla. The program will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

Thursday at the PGA Championship on ESPN Platforms

Thursday, May 15 First Round 7 a.m. – noon ESPN+, Disney+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (two morning groups, two afternoon groups) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 7:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN ESPN BET at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN2, ESPN+

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

-30-

Media contacts:

ESPN: andy.hall@espn.com

ESPN+: kevin.r.ota@espn.com