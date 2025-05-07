ESPN Platforms Presenting Extensive, Four-Day PGA Championship Coverage May 12-18

Morning, Early Afternoon Live Coverage of Third, Final Rounds on ESPN+, ESPN

ESPN+ Offering Full Days on Saturday, Sunday with Early Traditional Coverage, All-Day Featured Groups/Holes

Alternate Telecast with ESPN BET for All Four Days of Competition

More Than 225 Combined Hours of Live Play on ESPN, ESPN+

Three-Hour Practice Round Shows Tuesday, Wednesday; SportsCenter Coverage All Week

Golf fans will have extensive viewing options as ESPN and ESPN+ present cross-platform coverage of the 107th edition of the PGA Championship the week of May 12-18. Golf’s second major of the season will take place for the second time at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., which previously hosted the event in 2017.

Since ESPN’s return to live coverage of the PGA Championship in 2020 after a 30-year absence, ESPN and ESPN+ have offered full day, first tee to last putt coverage of the first two rounds along with weekend morning viewing and more live play and viewing options for the historic event than it had ever had.

ESPN platforms will present more than 225 combined hours of live play during the four days of the championship, including traditional coverage as well as exclusive Featured Groups and Featured Holes presentations.

Returning this year with expanded hours will be an alternate betting telecast featuring ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN and the “Official Sports Betting Sponsor” of the PGA Championship. The alternate telecast, ESPN BET at the PGA Championship, will run for three hours each day during the first, third and final rounds of the championship and for two hours during the second round.

In addition to the coverage of live play, ESPN’s signature news and information program SportsCenter will have reports and analysis from Quail Hollow for the entire week of the event and ESPN.com will provide extensive digital coverage. ESPN+ will stream three-hour practice round coverage programs at noon on both Tuesday and Wednesday of championship week.

A rundown of PGA Championship coverage across ESPN platforms:

First and Second Round Live Coverage

More than twelve hours of live play between ESPN+ (7 a.m. – noon ET) and ESPN (noon – 7 p.m.) on Thursday and Friday, May 15-16. Will include opening tee shots and final putts each day.

Alternate telecast ESPN BET at the PGA Championship from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, airing both days on ESPN2.

Featured Group coverage exclusively on ESPN+ will have eight groups per day on Thursday and Friday (four in the morning and four in the afternoon) from 8 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ will stream Featured Holes coverage of Holes 16-17-18 at Quail Hollow from 7:45 a.m. through the conclusion of play.

Third and Final Round Live Coverage

Five hours of live play between ESPN+ (8-10 a.m.) and ESPN (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) on Saturday and Sunday, May 17-18.

Alternate telecast ESPN BET at the PGA Championship from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. each day on ESPN+, simulcast for one hour each day from 11 a.m. – noon on ESPN2.

Exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ (four morning groups, two afternoon groups). Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will stream through the conclusion of play.

ESPN+ Featured Holes coverage of Holes 14-15-16. Start time will be dependent upon tee times and cut size. Will stream through the conclusion of play.

Commentators and Analysts

Scott Van Pelt will anchor live play coverage on ESPN and ESPN+, joined in the 18 th tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval. Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy will provide analysis for part of each day while Dave Flemming also will serve as anchor at times over the four days.

Hole announcers will be Curtis Strange, Matt Barrie and Dave Flemming.

Michael Eaves and Marty Smith will conduct player interviews and Jeff Darlington will contribute with reporting and storytelling.

On-course reporters will be Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Suzy Whaley, Ken Brown and John Maginnes.

The CBS announce crew will call play for two hours each day on Thursday and Friday.

Featured Groups host and analyst teams: George Savaricas and Scott Verplank; Will Haskett and Carl Paulson; Peter Burns and Ken Brown; Taylor Zarzour and Mark Brooks; Wes Durham and Hunter Mahan; Chantel McCabe and Steve Melnyk; Eric Rothman and Collin Swatton; and Justin Kutcher and Brendon De Jonge.

On-course reporters for Featured Groups will be Andres Gonzales, Ned Michaels, Joanna Coe, Steve Scott, Graham DeLaet, Ewan Porter, Matt Every and Gary Christian.

Announcers for the Featured Holes stream on ESPN+ will include Stephen Watson, Myan Patel and Mark Donaldson (hosts); Jane Crafter, Suzy Whaley, Geoff Ogilvy and John Maginnes (analysts); and Gary Christian, Ewan Porter and Emilia Doran (on-course reporters).

ESPN BET at the PGA Championship Alternate Telecasts

The ESPN BET at the PGA Championship alternate betting telecast will be presented as a complement to the main coverage during all four days of competition, featuring ESPN BET, the official sportsbook of ESPN and the “Official Sports Betting Operator” of the PGA Championship. Will feature golf-related betting discussion among the featured groups, with live betting analysis around hole-by-hole scores, afternoon previews, tournament futures (winner, make/miss cut, etc.), and more. On-site commentary from ESPN senior golf analyst Michael Collins, SportsCenter commentator and sports betting analysts ‘Stanford’ Steve Coughlin and Joe Fortenbaugh. ESPN sports betting analysts Tyler Fulghum and Anita Marks, along with commentators/writers Kevin Clark and Pamela Maldonado will join offsite, providing additional betting commentary.



ESPN+ Practice Round/Preview Programs Tuesday-Wednesday

ESPN+ will stream Tuesday at the PGA Championship and Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a pair of three-hour live practice round/preview programs that will begin at noon ET each day.

Matt Barrie will host the Tuesday program and Michael Eaves will host Wednesday. Joining them will be analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Quail Hollow.

The programs will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

Player groupings for the PGA Championship will be revealed on Tuesday and will be announced during that day’s preview show on ESPN+ as well as on SportsCenter.

SportsCenter

SportsCenter will have reports from the PGA Championship beginning Monday, May 12, and continuing through the conclusion of the tournament.

Michael Eaves and Matt Barrie will anchor the reports, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters including North, Strange, Ogilvy, Michael Collins, Smith and Darlington from Quail Hollow.

During live play on ESPN+ on Thursday and Friday morning, Barrie will host live reports from the PGA Championship on SportsCenter until 10 a.m.

ESPN Features for SportsCenter and ESPN+ Preview shows

Scottie Scheffler/Reliving May 17 th – Reliving all the events of the day the No. 1 in the world Scottie Scheffler got arrested.

– Reliving all the events of the day the No. 1 in the world Scottie Scheffler got arrested. Rory McIlroy Quail Hollow Convo -The Masters champ enters the PGA Championship as the betting favorite in part because of his 2025 success but also because he has won four times at Quail Hollow, the site of this year’s major.

-The Masters champ enters the PGA Championship as the betting favorite in part because of his 2025 success but also because he has won four times at Quail Hollow, the site of this year’s major. Rory McIlroy Masters Tick Tock – A fun look at the ups and downs of Rory’s final round at Augusta through sound/calls and social media reactions.

– A fun look at the ups and downs of Rory’s final round at Augusta through sound/calls and social media reactions. Bob May/Tiger Woods – It’s been 25 years since the 48th ranked player in the world, Bob May a virtual unknown, took Tiger Woods to a playoff in the PGA Championship. Tiger and May talk about the back-and-forth battle and one of Tiger’s most famous moments, the finger point on a critical putt.

– It’s been 25 years since the 48th ranked player in the world, Bob May a virtual unknown, took Tiger Woods to a playoff in the PGA Championship. Tiger and May talk about the back-and-forth battle and one of Tiger’s most famous moments, the finger point on a critical putt. Bryson DeChambeau – How last year’s U.S. Open champion has used content creation, social media and on-course demeanor to build a larger fanbase than he had when he was actually on the PGA TOUR.

– How last year’s U.S. Open champion has used content creation, social media and on-course demeanor to build a larger fanbase than he had when he was actually on the PGA TOUR. By the Technology – Math/Numbers-Players grind on the numbers in golf. How players are using technology to get incrementally better.

– Math/Numbers-Players grind on the numbers in golf. How players are using technology to get incrementally better. Michael Block – The PGA of America Golf Professional has again qualified for the PGA Championship. Viewers re-live the magical ride of 2023 when he finished top 20 and captured the attention of the golf world.

The PGA Championship on ESPN.com

ESPN.com will have exclusive news, columns and analysis before, during and after the PGA Championship.

Writers Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti on location at the event.

The PGA Championship on Get Up

The ESPN morning program Get Up (weekday mornings, 8-10 a.m. on ESPN), hosted by Mike Greenberg, will have live interviews with ESPN analysts and reporters from the PGA Championship during the week of the event. Get Up also will have some live look-ins at in-progress play on Thursday and Friday.

The PGA Championship on ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio programs will have live interviews from the PGA Championship with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters during the week.

PGA Championship Films on ESPN+

An archive of official PGA Championship films, documenting some of the most memorable and exciting PGA Championships, will be available on demand on ESPN+ during tournament week. The collection includes Tiger Woods’ epic win at Valhalla in 2000, Bob Tway’s hole-out from a bunker at Inverness to beat Greg Norman in 1986, Collin Morikawa winning his first major at Harding Park in 2020 and more.

ESPN International Coverage – Latin America and Caribbean

ESPN’s coverage of the PGA Championship from Quail Hollow Club will be available to more than 50 countries, and fans can watch wall-to-wall coverage on ESPN’s linear television networks and platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, ESPN will broadcast more than 25 hours of live coverage of all four rounds of the PGA Championship on its linear channels across the region in English, Spanish and Portuguese language. Digitally, ESPN on Disney+ will stream network simulcast coverage of the PGA Championship. In addition, starting on Tuesday May 13, ESPN will provide hundreds of hours of exclusive LIVE streaming coverage on Disney+ – including Featured Groups and Featured Holes during all four rounds of the event.

ESPN International Coverage – Canada

TSN delivers comprehensive live coverage of all four rounds on its linear channels in Canada.

Exclusive wall-to-wall live digital feeds – including Featured Groups and Featured Holes – will be streamed on TSN+.

TSN’s PGA Championship coverage begins with “Tuesday at the PGA Championship,” streaming live on TSN+.

Reporter Bob Weeks and former Canadian pro golfer Graham DeLaet will be on site to provide live PGA Championship updates and analysis for SportsCentre.

107th PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Quail Hollow Club – Charlotte, NC

Date Event Time (ET) Network Tuesday, May 13 Tuesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Wednesday, May 14 Wednesday at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+ Thursday, May 15 First Round 7 a.m. – noon ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (two morning groups, two afternoon groups) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 7:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ First Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN ESPN BET at the PGA Championship Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN2 Friday, May 16 Second Round 7 a.m. – noon ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (two morning groups, two afternoon groups) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 16, 17, 18 10:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Second Round Noon – 7 p.m. ESPN ESPN BET at the PGA Championship Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, May 17 Third Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Third Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 11 a.m. – noon ESPN2 Featured Holes – 14-15-16 10:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ Sunday. May 18 Final Round 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one in morning) 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 10 a.m. -1 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 11 a.m. – noon ESPN2 Final Round 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN Featured Holes – 14-15-16 10:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+

(Tentative schedule – subject to change. Saturday/Sunday start times dependent upon tee times and cut size)

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

