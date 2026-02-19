ESPN’s 2026 UFL commentator lineup features signature voices, veteran spring football experts

ESPN returns its signature commentator lineup for 2026 season, providing in-depth spring football expertise across 2026 slate

Priority access: Sideline interviews, in-game audio, point-of-view cameras & replay review bring fans inside the game

Sports betting analysts Tyler Fulghum & Pamela Maldonado provide real-time insight as action unfolds

The UFL on ESPN returns for the 2026 season with a familiar team of signature spring football experts leading the way. The three teams, with all 13 voices returning from the 2025 season, will once again bring fans inside the game in innovative and engaging ways, utilizing the full breadth and depth of on-field technology to showcase the action and go inside the sideline strategy.

Highlights include:

Each team features a sideline analyst duo that will provide engaging access throughout the game, including player/coach interviews immediately following key plays.

Fans will be inside the headset as the final pre-snap adjustments are made on both sides of the ball, as well as conversations on the sidelines and more. Overall, 16 players per team will be utilizing in-helmet receivers providing an elevated coach to player communication experience.

Point-of-view cameras will be utilized throughout the season on officials and coaches, providing another unique vantage point.

The UFL Command Center will once again offer full transparency, with fans hearing the entire discussion between referee and command center team on all replays.

Teams will cover ESPN’s full 22-game slate, including the UFL Championship game for the second consecutive year, across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App. Select games in Spanish will air across ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App with schedule and commentator team details to be announced soon.

2026 UFL on ESPN Commentator Teams

Joe Tessitore | Jordan Rodgers | Tom Luginbill | Sam Acho

Premier ESPN and ABC play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore will be joined by analyst, former Vanderbilt QB, Jordan Rodgers as the Sports Emmy-winning duo for their work on SEC on ABC returns to the booth following their debut season in 2025. 2001 XFL Championship-winning QB coach Tom Luginbill, and NFL veteran Sam Acho will return as sideline analysts, contributing to ESPN’s spring football coverage for the fourth consecutive year.

Mark Jones | Roy Philpott | Roddy Jones | Cole Cubelic | Harry Douglas

Signature ESPN voice Mark Jones will again split play-by-play duties with Roy Philpott. They will be joined by former Georgia Tech standout, analyst Roddy Jones in the booth. From the field, former Auburn offensive lineman/captain Cole Cubelic and 10-year NFL veteran Harry Douglas return to their UFL analyst roles for their third season.

Lowell Galindo | Kirk Morrison | Eric Mac Lain | Aaron Murray

Spring football experts lead the call with play-by-play voice Lowell Galindo alongside analyst and NFL veteran Kirk Morrison, returning for their fourth and third seasons of spring football coverage on ESPN, respectively. The duo will be joined on the field by former college football standouts at Clemson and Georgia, respectively, with analysts Eric Mac Lain and Aaron Murray.

Seven-year NFL veteran Brock Osweiler and former USC and Pitt QB and captain Max Browne will join coverage for select games through the season as a sideline analyst, making their UFL debuts.

Sports betting analysts Tyler Fulghum and Pamela Maldonado will also regularly appear across telecasts. They will provide fans with insight and expertise pregame and as the action unfolds in real time.

ESPN early-season highlights

Kickoff Weekend (Mar. 28-29):

Jones, R. Jones, Cubelic, Douglas: ESPN’s schedule gets underway Saturday, as the defending champion DC Defenders and head coach Shannon Harris take on the St. Louis Battlehawks under new head coach Ricky Proehl at 12 p.m. ET.

Tessitore, Rodgers, Acho, Luginbill: On Sunday, ESPN presents the UFL debut of the Columbus Aviators, led by head coach Ted Ginn Jr., facing off against the Orlando Storm under head coach Anthony Becht under the lights at 8 p.m.

ABC’s Week 3 doubleheader (Apr. 12):

Philpott, R. Jones, Cubelic, Browne: The Aviators travel to Dallas to take on the Renegades and head coach Rick Neuheisel to get the action started at 12 p.m.

Tessitore, Rodgers, Osweiler, Acho: At 3 p.m., the Birmingham Stallions and head coach AJ McCarron go head-to-head with the Battlehawks.

2026 UFL on ESPN commentator schedule – Weeks 1-5

Week Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network(s) Week 1 Sat, Mar 28 12 p.m. DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN Sun, Mar 29 8 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Orlando Storm Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Week 2 Sat, Apr 4 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Orlando Storm Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ESPN Sun, Apr 5 12 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers Mark Jones, Kirk Morrison, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ESPN2 Week 3 Sat, Apr 11 12 p.m. Houston Gamblers at DC Defenders Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain ESPN Sun, Apr 12 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Dallas Renegades Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Max Browne ABC 3 p.m. Birmingham Stallions at St. Louis Battlehawks Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho ABC Week 4 Thu, Apr 16 8 p.m. Louisville Kings at Houston Gamblers Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Aaron Murray, Eric Mac Lain ESPN App Sat, Apr 18 12:30 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders Roy Philpott, Jordan Rodgers, Sam Acho, Tom Luginbill ABC Week 5 Sat, Apr 25 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks at Orlando Storm Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Eric Mac Lain, Max Browne ESPN Sun, Apr 26 12 p.m. Columbus Aviators at Houston Gamblers Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas ABC 3 p.m. Louisville Kings at Dallas Renegades Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Brock Osweiler, Sam Acho ABC

Commentator team assignments for the remaining games will be announced as the season progresses.

-30-

Media Contacts: Michael Skarka ([email protected]) | Danny Chi ([email protected])