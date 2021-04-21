Available Now on ESPN+: Exclusive NFL Draft Insights and Analysis

ESPN+ Draft Preview Specials featuring Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Suzy Kolber, and more

Leading up to, during and following the NFL Draft, ESPN+ is providing fans with distinctive analysis and insights from ESPN draft analysts and ESPN NFL Insiders, including a series of preview specials, new episodes of Detail and The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry, premium articles on ESPN.com and the ESPN App, and a live Virtual Fan Q&A with ESPN senior NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Available exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers, the wide variety of draft-related content includes film room breakdowns of the top five QBs in the draft, historical reviews of previous position rankings and draft “misses”, comparisons between 2021 draft prospects and current NFL players, and much more.

All of the draft content on ESPN+ is part of the comprehensive coverage of the NFL Draft across ESPN platforms, including QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit, a new seven-episode series that premiered April 17 on ESPN and the ESPN App, and ESPN SportsCenter specials featuring Kiper and McShay. The Walt Disney Company’s team of veteran hosts, analysts and insiders will present the 2021 NFL Draft live, coast-to-coast from Cleveland beginning Thursday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio, all available on the ESPN App. In addition, the event will be televised on NFL Network presented by Verizon and streamed live through NFL digital properties.

Live, Mock Draft Fan Q&A

Kiper and McShay will be the featured subjects at the latest ESPN+ Virtual Fan Q&A on tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates, Kiper and McShay will give ESPN+ subscribers an exclusive opportunity to ask them questions in a live, virtual session at https://plus.espn.com/virtual-qa. On-demand replay will be available to stream tomorrow on ESPN+.

Draft Preview Specials

A new, nine-episode series of ESPN+ Draft Specials features Kiper, McShay and NFL host Suzy Kolber. The first seven specials – which include contributions from ESPN analysts Matt Miller, Tim Hasselbeck and Dan Orlovsky, and a special appearance by ESPN analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss – are available to stream now.

Detail with Tim Tebow

Two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow joins Detail, the groundbreaking sports analysis series exclusively on ESPN+, for two episodes breaking down top quarterback prospects Trevor Lawrence and Kyle Trask. The former Florida Gator QB analyzes the arm mechanics and decision making of Lawrence, the presumed No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who led Clemson to the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship, and examines the qualities that could propel Trask, a fellow Gator, toward a possible first round selection.

The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry

Providing ESPN+ subscribers with an insightful, dependable mix of smart analysis and deep statistical dives aimed at helping fantasy football players win their leagues, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry adds a unique perspective to the 2021 draft with Berry, Daniel Dopp and their unconventional cast of characters. The Fantasy Show’s Free Agency Recap is available to stream now, and a Draft Recap and Ranking Special will premiere on ESPN+ following the draft.

Premium NFL Draft Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Available only for ESPN+ subscribers, ESPN NFL Insiders and draft analysts are diving deep into the NFL Draft with articles every day leading up to the No. 1 overall pick, throughout the draft and following the selection of “Mr. Irrelevant”.

ESPN+ premium articles available now include Seth Walder and Paul Sabin exploring which rookie quarterbacks could be better than current NFL starters; Dan Graziano examining the odds for first round picks reaching a second NFL contract; Bill Connelly identifying the biggest flaws among top QB prospects and how teams can fix them; Matt Bowen analyzing the prospects whose skills best fit the modern NFL game; a breakdown of the best pass rushers in the draft from Nathan Forster; Kiper and McShay’s latest three-round mock draft; Kiper’s favorite prospects at every position; McShay’s “All-Satellite” Team; and more.

During the draft, exclusive ESPN+ articles will include Kiper naming his Round 1 winners, McShay listing his biggest questions, a Round 2 mock draft from Steve Muench, Mike Clay with fantasy football perspectives, and more. Following the draft, Kiper will identify his list of instant-impact rookies, the Pro Football Focus team will pick the biggest steals of the draft, and McShay will publish his first way-to-early mock draft for 2022.

