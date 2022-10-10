ESPN Continues to Push Innovative Approaches to Production for NHL Coverage

ESPN’s presentation of National Hockey League (NHL) games on ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC for the 2022-23 season will continue to utilize innovative production approaches and technologies that give hockey fans a unique viewing experience with unprecedented access, insight and attention to detail that is true to the game.

In addition to in-game on-ice cameras, player mics during warmups, pregame locker room cameras, player and puck tracking, and other state-of-the-art techniques, ESPN has worked with the NHL to gain even more access for fans this season.

For select games on ESPN and ABC, both players and referees will be “wired” with mics throughout warmups and during games.

ESPN will continue to have locker room access with cameras and mics during pregame and intermissions, as well as brief interviews with coaches during breaks in the action throughout the game.

To bring fans closer to the game and showcase the tremendous speed of NHL hockey, ESPN continues to develop its Rush Coverage, which gives fans an ice-level view, while capturing the natural sounds of the on-ice action without commentary at certain points in the game.

Studio coverage during intermissions will originate from Bristol, Conn., on a new dynamic set.

ESPN’s Star Watch alternate telecasts of key games throughout the regular season will also return this season with live streams on ESPN+.

Star Watch alt casts scheduled for the first part of the season include the Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers on Friday, October 21, Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers on Tuesday, October 25, and Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, November 1.

Players featured on Star Watch, with isolated cameras and stats, will be confirmed on game days after each player’s status is confirmed.

Adding to ESPN’s industry-leading roster of diverse and dynamic play-by-play announcers, analysts and reporters, Mike Monaco will call play-by-play for several NHL games this season.

ESPN’s play-by-play commentary will again be led by the award-winning Sean McDonough, with Steve Levy leading the studio team and calling several games throughout the season, and John Buccigross, Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall continuing add their voices to play-by-play for select games.

ESPN newcomer Ryan S. Clark joins ESPN NHL reporters and writers Greg Wyshynski, Kristen

Shilton, Blake Bolden, and Emily Kaplan, who also continues rinkside reporting duties.

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Arda Öcal will host In the Crease, the signature nightly hockey program on ESPN+, following the last NHL game each night throughout the season.

