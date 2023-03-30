ESPN Brings More Viewing Options to Fans in 16th Year at Masters Tournament

Thursday, Friday Television Coverage of First, Second Rounds Starting 3 p.m. ET

Four Days of Featured Groups, Holes, Two Practice Round Shows Streaming on ESPN+, ESPN App

SportsCenter Live from the Masters All Week with Dedicated Coverage

The new lead-in show Welcome to the Masters on ESPN and expanded Spanish-language telecasts on ESPN Deportes are among new viewing options for golf fans as ESPN televises live play from the Masters Tournament for the 16th year. The 87th edition of the Masters will take place the week of April 3-9 at Augusta National Golf Club.

As it has since 2008, ESPN will again televise live play in the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7. The telecasts from 3-7:30 p.m. ET also will air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. And in an expanded offering for this year, ESPN Deportes has added live third and final round coverage in Spanish on Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9, from 5-7 p.m.

Additional new content for this year will be Welcome to the Masters, a two-hour program that will lead into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament. Airing from 1-3 p.m. on ESPN, Welcome to the Masters will be hosted by Scott Van Pelt and will feature an inside look at some of the special places around Augusta National. The program also will include features, interviews, special guests on the set as well as live look-ins and in-progress highlights of Tournament play.

Once again, viewers will have the opportunity to watch four Featured Groups per day and Featured Holes coverage of Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 all day for all four days of the Tournament, with the offerings streaming on ESPN+ and also available on the ESPN App.

ESPN also will again air live play in the popular Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, April 5, from 3-5 p.m., with additional live streaming of the Contest on the ESPN+ and the ESPN App from noon until 3 p.m.

Adding to the viewing choices, ESPN+ and the ESPN App will have live streams of two-hour practice round programs at noon on Tuesday. April 4, and at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5.

SportsCenter will have dedicated coverage from the Masters all week. Prior to the lead-in shows and the live television windows Thursday and Friday, SportsCenter will be the premier destination for golf fans to receive live Masters updates, including highlights of play, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday. SportsCenter will be the only place on U.S. television that viewers will be able to see golf shots prior to the 1 p.m. lead-in shows and the 3 p.m. start of live coverage. SportsCenter reports from the Masters begin on Monday afternoon and continue through the end of the Tournament.

Also new this year, ESPN platforms will air the Road to the Masters Invitational featuring the soon-to-be-released EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters video game. The exhibition, with eight celebrities competing, will stream live on ESPN+, the ESPN App and ESPN YouTube on Sunday, April 2, at 6 p.m., with an encore presentation on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m.

ESPN will have prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday nights at 8 p.m. and a prime time encore presentation of the Part 3 Contest will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

A rundown of Masters Tournament coverage across ESPN platforms:

Live Television Coverage on ESPN and ESPN Deportes

ESPN and ESPN Deportes live 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7.

Scott Van Pelt will host ESPN’s telecasts with ESPN golf analyst Curtis Strange. Van Pelt, Strange and Michael Eaves, who will conduct player interviews, will join CBS’ golf announcer crew for the telecasts. Van Pelt and Strange also will call a portion of the action on the 18 th hole on Thursday and Friday.

hole on Thursday and Friday. Prime time encore presentations of the first and second rounds with second encores in overnight hours.

John Sutcliffe will call the action for the ESPN Deportes live telecasts with analysts Hernán Rey and Matias Anselmo.

ESPN Deportes also will air live coverage of the third (4-7 p.m.) and final (5-7 p.m.) rounds of the Tournament in Spanish.

Welcome to the Masters

New two-hour programs leading into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7, from 1-3 p.m.

two-hour programs leading into ESPN’s live telecasts of the first and second rounds of the Tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7, from 1-3 p.m. Hosted by Scott Van Pelt, with Marty Smith and Michael Collins, originating from Augusta National Golf Club.

Viewers of Welcome to the Masters will get a look at some of the special places at Augusta National, including the Crow’s Nest, the famous Masters concession stands and the newly designed 13th hole. Also featured will be a search for the best viewing spot on the course.

The show will include live look-ins, player interviews, in-progress highlights, and live guest interviews from ESPN’s set adjacent to the practice facility at Augusta National.

Masters Par 3 Contest

Television coverage on ESPN from 3-5 p.m. following streaming coverage on ESPN+ and the ESPN App from noon – 3 p.m.

Sean McDonough will call the play with analysts Andy North and Curtis Strange. Reporters Michael Collins and Marty Smith will conduct interviews.

Prime time encore presentation at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Masters on ESPN+

Exclusive to ESPN+ and the ESPN App — two-hour practice round programs Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 10 a.m. including discussion and analysis, player press conference coverage and for the Wednesday show, players on the course in their practice rounds. Michael Eaves anchors the programs, joined by ESPN golf analysts and reporters.

Live streams of Featured Groups, Holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner and Holes 15 and 16 during live play on all four days on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

On-demand collection on ESPN+ of more than 60 official Masters Films from past Tournaments going back to Arnold Palmer’s second victory in 1960. The collection also includes The One in November, which documents how the 2020 Masters was made.

SportsCenter at the Masters

SportsCenter reports from the Masters every day the week of the Tournament beginning Monday, April 3, including dedicated programs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

SportsCenter at the Masters one-hour preview show (5 p.m., ESPN) on Wednesday.

Highlights of play in the morning and up to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the only place on U.S. television that viewers can see golf shots prior to Welcome to the Masters at 1 p.m. and the beginning of live coverage at 3 p.m.

Coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony with Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson in the 8 a.m. hour on Thursday.

Sage Steele, Michael Eaves, Matt Barrie and Scott Van Pelt anchor SportsCenter from the Masters.

Analysts Andy North, Curtis Strange; reporters Gene Wojciechowski, Marty Smith and Michael Collins.

The Masters on ESPN.com

Exclusive news, columns and analysis from ESPN.com writers before, during and after the Tournament.

Writers Mark Schlabach, Paolo Uggetti, Wright Thompson and Elizabeth Baugh on location at the Masters.

The Masters on Other ESPN Programs

ESPN golf analysts and reporters will appear across ESPN programs from the Masters the week of the event.

Among the programs expected to have guests from the Masters – Get Up!, First Take, This Just In, PTI.

The Masters on ESPN Audio

Live interviews from the Masters with ESPN’s golf analysts and reporters on ESPN Radio programs during the week.

The SVPod, a podcast hosted by ESPN SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin, will have Masters content prior to the event.

The Masters on ESPN’s International Platforms

This year, 53 countries will see the Masters on ESPN platforms and can follow the event on ESPN’s television, online, mobile and broadband platforms.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, all four rounds plus the Par 3 Contest, official Masters Films, highlights and news and information coverage to 52 countries.

All four rounds of the Masters and exclusive digital coverage of “Amen Corner,” Featured Groups of the day, Holes 4, 5 and 6, and Holes 15 and 16 will be streamed live in Latin America via the ESPN app on STAR+ in Spanish & Portuguese language; and in the Caribbean region via ESPN Play in English. In addition, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, live Featured Groups coverage will also be televised on select linear channels in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Canada, TSN and RDS will air the Par 3 Contest and all four rounds of the Masters, with the third and final rounds also airing live on CTV. TSN will also have live complimentary wrap around coverage including TSN At The Masters, nightly encores, and a daily prime time wrap-up show. TSN and RDS digital platforms will stream exclusive live coverage of “Amen Corner,” a Featured Group of the day, Holes 4, 5 and 6, and Holes 15 and 16.

Road to the Masters Invitational

Augusta National Golf Club is hosting the Road to the Masters Invitational, on Sunday, April 2, the eve of the first official practice round of the Masters Tournament.

Eight celebrities from the worlds of pop culture, sports, entertainment, gaming and social media will convene in Augusta National’s Press Building in front of a live audience to play the EA SPORTS PGA TOUR: Road to the Masters video game, which will be available worldwide on Friday, April 7.

The competition will stream live at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and the ESPN App as well as on other outlets.

An edited encore version of the program will air 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, on ESPN2.

ESPN’s Marty Smith and Michael Collins will be part of the announcer team for the event.

The Masters Tournament – Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

Day/Date Program Time (ET) Networks Sun., April 2 Road to the Masters Invitational 6-8 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App, ESPN YouTube Tue., April 4 Tuesday at the Masters Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Wed., April 5 Wednesday at the Masters 10 a.m. – noon ESPN+, ESPN App SportsCenter at the Masters Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN Masters Par 3 Contest Noon – 3 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Par 3 Contest 3-5 p.m. ESPN SportsCenter at the Masters 5-6 p.m. ESPN Road to the Masters Invitational (encore) 7-8 p.m. ESPN2 Masters Par 3 Contest (encore) 8-10 p.m. ESPN2 Thu., April 6 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Welcome to the Masters 1-3 p.m. ESPN First Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN First Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Fri., April 7 First Round (encore) 3-6 a.m. ESPN2 SportsCenter at the Masters 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Masters Featured Groups 9:15 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 8:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Amen Corner Live 10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Welcome to the Masters 1-3 p.m. ESPN Second Round 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN Deportes SportsCenter at the Masters 7:30-8 p.m. ESPN Second Round (encore) 8-11 p.m. ESPN Sat., April 8 Second Round (encore) 3-6 a.m. ESPN2 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Third Round 5-7 p.m. ESPN Deportes Sun., April 9 Masters Featured Groups 10:15 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 4, 5 and 6 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Amen Corner Live 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Masters Featured Holes 15 and 16 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App Final Round 5-7 p.m. ESPN Deportes

All Masters television programming on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes also will stream on the ESPN App

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s online golf media kit containing commentator bios, schedules and more.

-30-

Media Contact: Andy Hall, [email protected]