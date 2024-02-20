ESPN Launches ‘This is SportsCenter’ Commercials featuring UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno

UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno is making his ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial debut in “Elevator.” The spots debut across ESPN platforms ahead of his fight on Feb. 24 during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

“Elevator” was developed with ESPN’s U.S. Hispanic audience at the forefront. The spots collaborate with Moreno and have versions in both English and Spanish to serve fans globally. “Elevator” will also air across ESPN platforms internationally.

The Spanish-language version includes SportsCenter anchor Jorge Eduardo Sánchez and ESPN Deportes Commentator Mauricio Pedroza. SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe is featured within the English-language spot.

“Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “But more importantly, this spot is an example of how This is SportsCenter serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”

“Elevator” was developed in collaboration with Arts & Letters Creative Co.

While Moreno is the first athlete to be featured in a ‘This is SportsCenter’ spot in 2024, the iconic campaign returned in 2023.

Athletes who made appearances include Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith (“Orange Slices” & “Stoppage Time”).

The Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’ mascot also made an appearance. Featured SportsCenter anchors include Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy, Gary Striewski, and more.

Credits:

ESPN

Tina Thornton – EVP, Creative Studio & Marketing

Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing

Peter Mulally – Senior Director, Brand Marketing

John Lobo – Associate Director, Brand Marketing

Lenny Washington – Marketing Coordinator, Brand Marketing

Brian Iglesias – Senior Director, International Marketing & Marketing Operations

Matthew Cheron – Associate Director, Marketing Production

Jonathan Little – Associate Producer II, Marketing Production

Sean Andersen – Production Coordinator, Marketing Production

Stacey Pressman – Senior Director, Talent Production

Katie Hennessey – Sr. Talent Producer

Zuriel Loving – Sr. Talent Producer

Tomas Casabal – Creative Director, Grande & Leonard Creative

Sandra Blacio – Director, International Marketing & Marketing Operations

Blanca Lopez – Promotions Producer II, Grande & Leonard Creative

Genesis Cifuentes – Marketing Associate Manager, ESPN Deportes Marketing

Juliana Araque- Marketing Associate Manager, International Marketing

Geordana Gonzales – Marketing Coordinator, International Marketing

Brandon Wong – Supervisor Prod Ops, LAPC

Michael Wilson – Sr Facilities Services Coord, LAPC

Arts & Letters Creative Co. – Agency

Charles Hodges – Founder/ECD

Molly Jamison – ECD

Andy Grayson – Director of Strategy

Andrew Kong – Creative Director

Chris Kim – Creative Director

Scott Hayes – Creative

Gloria Concepción – Creative

Lisa Setten – Head of Production

Calleen Colburn – Executive Producer

Andrea Rodriguez – Senior Producer

London Scalise – Assistant Producer

Lenora Cushing – Director of Business Affairs

Jennifer Kmetzsch – Business Affairs Manager

Brenda Schneider – Group Business Director

Lindsey Kirkner – Business Director

Lauren Lawson – Business Manager

Alex Morrison – Strategy Director

Bodi Karsono – Strategist

Sara Kastner – Chief of Staff

Kait Sutherland – Director of Creative Management

XYZ – Editorial

Whitney Green – Executive Producer, XYZ

Ryan Dunstan – Resource Manager, XYZ

Rob Rosko – Producer, XYZ

Lauren Galanides – Senior Producer, XYZ

Pat Blumer – Edit Lead, XYZ

Stuart Mauck – Assistant Editor, XYZ

O Positive – Production Company

Kenny Herzog – Director

Marc Grill – Executive Producer

Ralph Laucella – Executive Producer

Eric Steelberg – DP

Dan Ouellette – Production Designer

Company3 – Color

Tim Masick – Colorist

Ryan Moncrief – Color Producer

Stephen Winterhalter – Color Assistant

Quinn Wright – Color Assistant

Blacksmith – VFX

Hannah Wilk – Flame Lead

Marco Baratto – Compositor

Myles Dunlop – Compositor

Nicole Saccardi – Executive Producer

Barking Owl – Sound Design & Mix

Elizabeth McClanahan – Sound Designer & Mixer

Ashley Benton – Executive Producer

Jenna Pangilinan – Associate Producer

Kelly Bayett – Creative Director

20 de febrero de 2024

ESPN lanza comercial de ‘Esto es SportsCenter’ en el que aparece Brandon Moreno, peso mosca del UFC

Los comerciales incluyen a los presentadores de SportsCenter Nicole Briscoe y Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, y el comentarista de ESPN Deportes Mauricio Pedroza

Brandon Moreno, peso mosca del UFC, debutará en el comercial “Elevator” de la reconocida campaña “Esto es SportsCenter” de ESPN. El comercial se estrenará el 24 de febrero antes de UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 en ESPN+ y ESPN Deportes.

“Elevator” fue desarrollado con la audiencia hispana en mente. El comercial fue producido en inglés y en español en colaboración con Moreno para servir a los aficionados de deportes a nivel global. El comercial también saldrá por las pantallas de ESPN a nivel internacional. Una versión en español del comercial con el presentador de SportsCenter Jorge Eduardo Sánchez y el comentarista de ESPN Deportes Mauricio Pedroza, debutará a través de ESPN Deportes.

“Las mañanas son parte del trabajo aquí en ESPN. Ya sea tu equipo animándote o una taza de café, todos tenemos que encontrar una forma de traer la energía”, dijo Seth Ader, vicepresidente de Marketing en ESPN. “Pero lo más importante es que este comercial es un ejemplo de cómo la campaña “Esto es SportsCenter” sirve como una plataforma para celebrar la diversidad de los atletas en el mundo de los deportes.”

Moreno es el primer atleta que aparece en un anuncio de ‘This is SportsCenter’ en 2024. La icónica campaña regresó en 2023.

En 2023, ESPN hizo resurgir los emblemáticos comerciales de ‘This is SportsCenter’. Entre los deportistas que han aparecido en estos comerciales se incluyen figuras como la superestrella de los Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum, los estelares delanteros de los Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel y Jonathan Marchessault, la medallista de oro de atletismo olímpico estadounidense Sydney McLaughlin y las estrellas de la selección nacional femenina de fútbol de EE. UU. Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn y Sophia Smith (“Orange Slices” y “Stoppage Time”).

También hizo su aparición la mascota ‘Fighting Okra’ de Delta State University. Entre los presentadores de SportsCenter que han participado en los comerciales se incluyen Nicole Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy y Gary Striewski.

