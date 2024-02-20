ESPN Launches ‘This is SportsCenter’ Commercials featuring UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno
SportsCenter Anchors Nicole Briscoe and Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, and ESPN Deportes Commentator Mauricio Pedroza are featured in the spots
UFC Flyweight Brandon Moreno is making his ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial debut in “Elevator.” The spots debut across ESPN platforms ahead of his fight on Feb. 24 during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
“Elevator” was developed with ESPN’s U.S. Hispanic audience at the forefront. The spots collaborate with Moreno and have versions in both English and Spanish to serve fans globally. “Elevator” will also air across ESPN platforms internationally.
The Spanish-language version includes SportsCenter anchor Jorge Eduardo Sánchez and ESPN Deportes Commentator Mauricio Pedroza. SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe is featured within the English-language spot.
“Early mornings are part of the job here at ESPN. Whether it’s your team hyping you up or a cup of coffee, we all have to find a way to bring the energy,” said Seth Ader, Vice President of Brand Marketing at ESPN. “But more importantly, this spot is an example of how This is SportsCenter serves as an amazing platform to show the diversity of athletes and backgrounds in the sports universe.”
“Elevator” was developed in collaboration with Arts & Letters Creative Co.
While Moreno is the first athlete to be featured in a ‘This is SportsCenter’ spot in 2024, the iconic campaign returned in 2023.
Athletes who made appearances include Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, Vegas Golden Knights and star forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, United States Olympic Track & Field Gold Medalist Sydney McLaughlin, and United States Women’s National Team soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith (“Orange Slices” & “Stoppage Time”).
The Delta State ‘Fighting Okra’ mascot also made an appearance. Featured SportsCenter anchors include Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy, Gary Striewski, and more.
Credits:
ESPN
Tina Thornton – EVP, Creative Studio & Marketing
Seth Ader – VP, Brand Marketing
Peter Mulally – Senior Director, Brand Marketing
John Lobo – Associate Director, Brand Marketing
Lenny Washington – Marketing Coordinator, Brand Marketing
Brian Iglesias – Senior Director, International Marketing & Marketing Operations
Matthew Cheron – Associate Director, Marketing Production
Jonathan Little – Associate Producer II, Marketing Production
Sean Andersen – Production Coordinator, Marketing Production
Stacey Pressman – Senior Director, Talent Production
Katie Hennessey – Sr. Talent Producer
Zuriel Loving – Sr. Talent Producer
Tomas Casabal – Creative Director, Grande & Leonard Creative
Sandra Blacio – Director, International Marketing & Marketing Operations
Blanca Lopez – Promotions Producer II, Grande & Leonard Creative
Genesis Cifuentes – Marketing Associate Manager, ESPN Deportes Marketing
Juliana Araque- Marketing Associate Manager, International Marketing
Geordana Gonzales – Marketing Coordinator, International Marketing
Brandon Wong – Supervisor Prod Ops, LAPC
Michael Wilson – Sr Facilities Services Coord, LAPC
Arts & Letters Creative Co. – Agency
Charles Hodges – Founder/ECD
Molly Jamison – ECD
Andy Grayson – Director of Strategy
Andrew Kong – Creative Director
Chris Kim – Creative Director
Scott Hayes – Creative
Gloria Concepción – Creative
Lisa Setten – Head of Production
Calleen Colburn – Executive Producer
Andrea Rodriguez – Senior Producer
London Scalise – Assistant Producer
Lenora Cushing – Director of Business Affairs
Jennifer Kmetzsch – Business Affairs Manager
Brenda Schneider – Group Business Director
Lindsey Kirkner – Business Director
Lauren Lawson – Business Manager
Alex Morrison – Strategy Director
Bodi Karsono – Strategist
Sara Kastner – Chief of Staff
Kait Sutherland – Director of Creative Management
XYZ – Editorial
Whitney Green – Executive Producer, XYZ
Ryan Dunstan – Resource Manager, XYZ
Rob Rosko – Producer, XYZ
Lauren Galanides – Senior Producer, XYZ
Pat Blumer – Edit Lead, XYZ
Stuart Mauck – Assistant Editor, XYZ
O Positive – Production Company
Kenny Herzog – Director
Marc Grill – Executive Producer
Ralph Laucella – Executive Producer
Eric Steelberg – DP
Dan Ouellette – Production Designer
Company3 – Color
Tim Masick – Colorist
Ryan Moncrief – Color Producer
Stephen Winterhalter – Color Assistant
Quinn Wright – Color Assistant
Blacksmith – VFX
Hannah Wilk – Flame Lead
Marco Baratto – Compositor
Myles Dunlop – Compositor
Nicole Saccardi – Executive Producer
Barking Owl – Sound Design & Mix
Elizabeth McClanahan – Sound Designer & Mixer
Ashley Benton – Executive Producer
Jenna Pangilinan – Associate Producer
Kelly Bayett – Creative Director
20 de febrero de 2024
ESPN lanza comercial de ‘Esto es SportsCenter’ en el que aparece Brandon Moreno, peso mosca del UFC
Los comerciales incluyen a los presentadores de SportsCenter Nicole Briscoe y Jorge Eduardo Sánchez, y el comentarista de ESPN Deportes Mauricio Pedroza
Brandon Moreno, peso mosca del UFC, debutará en el comercial “Elevator” de la reconocida campaña “Esto es SportsCenter” de ESPN. El comercial se estrenará el 24 de febrero antes de UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 en ESPN+ y ESPN Deportes.
“Elevator” fue desarrollado con la audiencia hispana en mente. El comercial fue producido en inglés y en español en colaboración con Moreno para servir a los aficionados de deportes a nivel global. El comercial también saldrá por las pantallas de ESPN a nivel internacional. Una versión en español del comercial con el presentador de SportsCenter Jorge Eduardo Sánchez y el comentarista de ESPN Deportes Mauricio Pedroza, debutará a través de ESPN Deportes.
“Las mañanas son parte del trabajo aquí en ESPN. Ya sea tu equipo animándote o una taza de café, todos tenemos que encontrar una forma de traer la energía”, dijo Seth Ader, vicepresidente de Marketing en ESPN. “Pero lo más importante es que este comercial es un ejemplo de cómo la campaña “Esto es SportsCenter” sirve como una plataforma para celebrar la diversidad de los atletas en el mundo de los deportes.”
Moreno es el primer atleta que aparece en un anuncio de ‘This is SportsCenter’ en 2024. La icónica campaña regresó en 2023.
En 2023, ESPN hizo resurgir los emblemáticos comerciales de ‘This is SportsCenter’. Entre los deportistas que han aparecido en estos comerciales se incluyen figuras como la superestrella de los Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum, los estelares delanteros de los Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel y Jonathan Marchessault, la medallista de oro de atletismo olímpico estadounidense Sydney McLaughlin y las estrellas de la selección nacional femenina de fútbol de EE. UU. Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn y Sophia Smith (“Orange Slices” y “Stoppage Time”).
También hizo su aparición la mascota ‘Fighting Okra’ de Delta State University. Entre los presentadores de SportsCenter que han participado en los comerciales se incluyen Nicole Briscoe, Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, Jay Harris, Steve Levy y Gary Striewski.
###