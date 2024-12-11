ESPN to Present the 90th Heisman Trophy Presentation, Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

ESPN – the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony since 1994 – will televise the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 8 p.m. ET. For the fourth year, the Heisman Ceremony will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City and will be hosted by ESPN’s Chris Fowler, emceeing for the 31st straight year – every year ESPN has presented the ceremony. The 2024 ceremony will honor the 90th Heisman Trophy Winner.

ESPN college football reporters Holly Rowe and Marty Smith will join Fowler during the one-hour live show, along with ESPN analysts and Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991), Tim Tebow (2007) and Andre Ware (1989).

The four finalists attending include cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter (Colorado), running back Ashton Jeanty (Boise State), and quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and Cam Ward (Miami).

Heisman voting concluded after conference championship games were played Dec 6-7 and the 2024 finalists were announced by Andre Ware on Monday Night Countdown. The top 10 finishers will be featured on The Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show Presented by Nissan hosted by Kevin Negandhi, Andre Ware and Tim Tebow on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET.

SportsCenter

On Saturday morning, SportsCenter will feature live coverage and conversations with the Heisman Trophy finalists, hosted by Randy Scott and Gary Striewski. Starting at 9 a.m. ET, the finalists will join the show to reflect on their seasons, discuss their Heisman journeys, and share their thoughts ahead of the evening’s ceremony.

ESPN.com

As the race for the Heisman Trophy nears its conclusion, Mark Schlabach details the long journey of Travis Hunter from his Georgia hometown to Heisman frontrunner status at Colorado. The feature will be published Thursday, Dec. 12.

ESPN.com has also published notable stories throughout the 2024 season about each of the Heisman Trophy finalists:

Saturday night following the ceremony, Schlabach will post a Way-Too-Early look at top 2025 Heisman candidates.

All Four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal Games to Air on ESPN Platforms This Weekend

The college football season continues on ESPN with all four FCS Playoff Quarterfinal games airing this weekend, Dec. 13-14. The nation’s best programs will be featured as seven of the top-seeded FCS teams have advanced.

No. 1 seed Montana State hosts No. 8 Idaho on Friday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN with Clay Matvick, Rene Ingoglia and Morgan Uber on the call. The quarterfinals also feature defending national champion and No. 3 seed South Dakota State hosting No. 6 Incarnate World, Saturday at noon ET on ESPN with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Marylin Payne calling the action.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the next weekend’s semifinals, Dec. 21. The 2024 FCS Championship game is set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and will broadcast on ESPN.

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals:

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Fri, Dec. 13 9 p.m. Idaho at Montana State Clay Matvick, Rene Ingoglia and Morgan Uber ESPN Sat, Dec. 14 Noon Incarnate World at South Dakota State Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman and Marylin Payne ESPN 3 p.m. UC Davis at South Dakota Ted Emrich and Taylor McHargue ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mercer at North Dakota State Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Lauren Sisler ABC/ESPN+

The NCAA Div. II and III semifinal games will also air live exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday and be available via tape delay on ESPNU.

NCAA Division II Semifinals

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Platform Sat, Dec. 14 Noon Minnesota State at Valdosta State Doug Sherman and Charles Arbuckle ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Slippery Rock at Ferris State Shawn Kenney and Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+

-30-

Media Contact: [email protected]