ESPN delivers most-watched Stanley Cup Final Since 2019, capping its most-watched Stanley Cup Playoffs ever

2026 Stanley Cup Final averaged 5.2 million viewers

2026 Stanley Cup Final Game 6 averaged 5.9 million viewers; most-viewed since 2019

2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN networks averaged 2.2 million viewers

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final on ABC averaged 5.2 million viewers across six games, making it the most-viewed Stanley Cup Final since 2019 (Boston-St. Louis, seven games) and capping a historic Stanley Cup Playoffs across ESPN platforms. The 2026 Stanley Cup Final was up 106% vs 2025 and up 26% vs. 2024, the last time it aired on ABC.

Game 6 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final averaged 5.9 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-viewed Game 6 since the same 2019 Final, and peaked with 7.2 million viewers in the 10:45 p.m. ET quarter hour. The Carolina Hurricanes’ championship-clinching victory over the Vegas Golden Knights secured the franchise’s second Stanley Cup title and its first in nearly 20 years.

Each game in the series delivered a Stanley Cup Final multi-year high, including:

The Stanley Cup Final capped a historic postseason across ESPN platforms, as ESPN delivered its most-watched Stanley Cup Playoffs ever (1994-2002, 2021-present). Across 43 games, the NHL Playoffs on ESPN networks averaged 2.2 million viewers, up 127% vs. 2025 and up 19% vs. 2024.

ESPN social and digital platforms posted double-digit growth during the 2026 Cup Final. Social platforms generated 8.6 million engagements, up 32% year-over-year, including a 49% year-over-year increase in shares.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final followed multiyear highs and record-setting previous rounds of the Playoffs, including the most-viewed Western Conference Final since 2015 (2.2 million viewers), and the most-viewed First and Second Round of the current rights deal. The Stanley Cup Playoffs followed ESPN’s most‑watched regular season of the current rights era, topping every season since the rights returned to ESPN in 2021‑22, across ESPN and ABC.

Coverage of the 2026 NHL Draft begins Friday, June 26, with Round 1 airing live from 7-10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Coverage continues Saturday with Rounds 2-7 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN+.

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Ardi Dwornik | [email protected] | 347-702-0742