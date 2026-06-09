ESPN to provide expansive news and information coverage of World Cup 2026

17 Former World Cup players join ESPN’s English- and Spanish-language team

ESPN FC and ESPN Deportes to deliver daily World Cup news, analysis and studio programming throughout the tournament

Original digital features with The Food Network’s chef Bobby Flay, improv comedian and rapper Chris Turner, plus an ESPN-Marvel documentary about the untold story of the 1994 USMNT to spotlight World Cup culture and fandom

ESPN Deportes creator network to bring fans closer to the World Cup through social-first storytelling across soccer, culture, music, food and fandom

ESPN plans extensive English- and Spanish-language news and information coverage of the World Cup 2026 across its media platforms in the U.S. ESPN’s coverage will originate from studios across the U.S. and Mexico beginning today through the end of the monthlong tournament on July 19.

Major content hubs will include Bristol; ESPN’s studios at 7 Hudson Square in New York; a separate South Street Seaport location in New York; a rooftop set in Mexico City overlooking Estadio Azteca; and the NFL Network studios in Los Angeles. Additional coverage will originate from subset studios in Fort Lauderdale, Kansas City, and Guadalajara.

ESPN’s English- and Spanish-language coverage will feature a deep roster of hosts, journalists, reporters and analysts, including 17 former World Cup players, led by Men’s World Cup champions Mario Kempes, Juergen Klinsmann, and Frank Leboeuf; two-time Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger; and former World Cup players Steve McManaman, Hugo Sánchez, Ricardo Peláez, Jared Borgetti, Francisco Gabriel de Anda, Sebastián “Loco” Abreu, Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Kasey Keller, Jermaine Jones, Herculez Gomez and Jan Aage Fjortoft.

English-language coverage (full schedule)

ESPN FC will headline ESPN’s English-language news and information coverage with 42 daily episodes throughout the tournament, including dedicated editions of ESPN FC World Cup Morning edition (9 a.m., ESPN2) and ESPN FC World Cup Night edition following the last game of the day. ESPN FC’s World Cup coverage will conclude Monday, July 20, with a special best-of recap show on ESPN2 and ESPN+, the day after the final.

Hosted by Dan Thomas, Alexis Nunes, Kay Murray and Kevin Egan from studios in Bristol, New York and Los Angeles, ESPN FC will feature a rotation of analysts including Klinsmann, Leboeuf, Krieger, McManaman, Burley, Hislop, Nicol, Keller, Jones, Gomez and Fjortoft; and additional analysts Nedum Onuoha, Mario Suárez, Kieran Gibbs, Alejandro Moreno, Don Hutchison and Stewart Robson.

ESPN FC’s reporting team will include Gab Marcotti, Mark Ogden, James Olley, Julien Laurens and Archie Rhind-Tutt, along with Adrian Healey, Jeff Carlisle and Sam Borden.

SportsCenter

Throughout the World Cup, SportsCenter will deliver daily tournament coverage across its studio shows, providing fans with highlights, news, analysis and reporting surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event. Former U.S. Men’s National Team players Geoff Cameron and Brek Shea will contribute throughout the tournament, while reporters Jeremy Schaap and Sam Borden provide storytelling and on-the-ground coverage surrounding the U.S. Men’s National Team and the tournament’s biggest storylines. SportsCenter will also draw upon ESPN’s extensive soccer reporting resources, including contributors from ESPN FC, ESPN Digital and ESPN Deportes, to deliver perspective, analysis and coverage from matches and host cities throughout the tournament.

Special editions of Fútbol Americas featuring Nunez, Cristina Alexander, Gomez, Keller, Jones and Klinsmann will air two hours before kickoff on ESPN2 ahead of the first two USMNT group stage matches. Other special editions delivering analysis and conversation around the biggest storylines across North, Central and South America, including the U.S., Mexico and Canada will air throughout the tournament.

Digital, Social, Original Content

Across ESPN Digital, Social and the ESPN App, fans will have access to comprehensive World Cup coverage featuring breaking news, live updates, expert analysis, and personalized content throughout the tournament. ESPN’s coverage will be supported by reporters and writers on-site across host cities, delivering match previews and recaps, breaking news, interviews and team-focused coverage. Fans can follow dedicated World Cup experiences across ESPN.com, the ESPN App, ESPN FC, Fútbol Americas and ESPN YouTube, while ESPN’s social platforms provide real-time storytelling and coverage of the tournament’s biggest moments.

ESPN.com will have 11 reporters on the ground covering the tournament, with Carlisle and Borden embedded with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

ESPNDeportes.com coverage will be led by Omar Flores and José Muñoz, who will follow the Mexico National Team, while Lluis Bou will cover the Spain National Team. Coverage will include live blogs with real-time reaction for every Mexico match and throughout the knockout stage. ESPNDeportes.com will also debut an enhanced GameCast experience with new features and an improved user experience throughout the tournament.

Flavors of the Game with Bobby Flay (ESPN.Com, ESPN App)

The Food Network’s chef Bobby Flay joins Nunes and Krieger to break down the culinary dishes of some of the biggest first-round games – including ones that feature US, France, Portugal, Mexico, and Norway – plus take a look at the four favorites (Argentina, France, Spain and England) in the tournament to determine who’d win the culinary battle. Rollout throughout the tournament. ESPN produced five episodes, which will debut at the start of the tournament and roll out throughout the group stage.

Chris Turner raps with the fans (ESPN.Com, ESPN App)

Improv comedian and rapper Chris Turner, runner-up on the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, will bring his singular freestyle talents and passion for football to ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup. Born and raised in Manchester, England, Turner also defeated ChatGPT in TED’s inaugural Man vs. Machine rap battle. Based in New York City, Turner will rap with fans of some of the tournament’s biggest nations, capturing the energy, humor and passion of World Cup fandom throughout the tournament.

Red, White & Clueless (ESPN.Com, ESPN App)

ESPN and Marvel collaborated on an animated storytelling feature revisiting the U.S. Men’s National Team’s memorable run at the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Narrated by ABC News’ Will Reeve and produced with enhanced animation and original storytelling, the piece tells the story of a team of journeymen, misfits, college graduates and walk-ons who came together as America’s Team and helped a nation fall in love with soccer.

Spanish-language coverage (full schedule)

ESPN Deportes, the 24/7 Spanish-language sports network, will showcase extensive news, analysis and information programming throughout the tournament, averaging more than 14 hours per day of live studio coverage with daily editions of SportsCenter, Fútbol Picante, Equipo F, ESPN Enfocados, Generación Fútbol and Ahora o Nunca.

ESPN Deportes News and Information (all times ET)

Goool Morning Live (9 a.m.) – Will serve as ESPN Deportes’ daily morning show throughout the tournament, kicking off each matchday with news, analysis, match previews and storylines from across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The two-hour morning show will be hosted by ESPN Deportes’ Miguel Simón, Antonio Casale, Teo Coquet, Andrés Lacouture and Jorge Baravalle.

SportsCenter – During the first stage of the tournament, live editions will air at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., delivering real-time news, analysis and reaction from across the tournament. Beginning with the Round of 32, SportsCenter will air between matches.

Fútbol Picante (3 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight) – ESPN Deportes’ Mexican soccer opinion and debate show will feature pre- and post-match coverage around every Mexico Men’s National Team match.

Equipo F (4 p.m.) – will cover the day’s biggest storylines, with ESPN Deportes’ experts breaking down key performances, controversies and results driving the tournament.

Generación Fútbol (7 p.m.) – will bring fans a fresh, fast-paced mix of soccer analysis, debate and entertainment around the tournament’s biggest stories.

Ahora o Nunca (9 p.m.) – The team will anchor nightly recap coverage with a deep roster of ESPN voices, including Mauricio Pedroza, Gómez, Fernando Palomo, Barak Fever, Alex Pareja, Pilar Pérez, Carolina De Las Salas, Mario Suárez, Kempes, Eduardo Biscayart, Bernardo Osuna and Martín Ainstein, while also delivering dedicated pre- and post-match coverage around every U.S. Men’s National Team match.

Spanish-language commentators

ESPN Deportes will have more than 25 on-air personalities providing analysis from site and ESPN studios. The roster will be led by former World Cup players Kempes, Sánchez, Peláez, Borgetti, de Anda and Abreu, along with Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti and Mario Carrillo. Additional former players and coaches include Roberto Gómez Junco, José Luis Sánchez Solá and Desirée Monsiváis.

Prominent soccer journalists covering the event include José Ramón Fernández, Javier Alarcón, Álvaro Morales, Carolina Padrón, Ciro Procuna, Julia Headley, Jorge Pietrasanta, Ricardo Puig and Sergio Dipp, who will also contribute to ESPN’s English-language coverage.

Reporters assigned to specific national teams include John Sutcliffe, León Lecanda, César Caballero and Jesús Bernal.

World Cup 2026 Specials on ESPN+

Last Train to North America : This nine-episode documentary travelogue series, through the eyes of ESPN journalist Martín Ainstein, takes viewers on a unique rail journey across the United States, Mexico and Canada as the three nations prepare to jointly host the biggest sporting event of the summer.

Messi: The Forgotten Tape / Messi: La Cinta Olvidada: This ESPN Films short documentary uncovers one of the most consequential and little-known stories in modern football history, revealing the pivotal moment that helped shape Lionel Messi’s international future with Argentina. The film tells the story of a VHS tape featuring a 16-year-old Messi at FC Barcelona that traveled across the world and helped set in motion the decision that would ultimately secure his future with the Argentina National Team.

Digital/Social Content

ESPN Deportes’ digital and social coverage will include on-site content teams in Miami and Los Angeles. In Miami, coverage will feature Ana Cobos, Moisés Llorens, Rodrigo Fáez, Hernán Pereyra and Javier Rodríguez “Rodra.” In Los Angeles, Carolina Guillén, José del Valle, Richard Méndez, Rafael Ramos and Elizabeth Patiño will contribute to ESPN’s digital and social storytelling around the tournament for ESPN Deportes’ YouTube and social platforms.

ESPN Deportes Creator Network

ESPN Deportes will introduce a Global World Cup Creator Network, a social-first initiative designed to bring fans closer to the tournament through creator-led storytelling across soccer, culture, music, food, fashion and fandom.

The creator roster will include Lucas Cordeiro (@lucascordeiro); Sophia y Mauro (@sophiaymauro), Patrick Vel (@patrickvelbruv); and Janella Hernandez (@janellafstyle).

Throughout the tournament, the Global Creator Network will produce social-first content focused on the culture around the World Cup, from fan rituals and traditions to food, fashion, music and the ways communities celebrate the tournament.

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