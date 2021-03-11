ESPN Expands Sports Betting Content with New Daily Wager Podcast, Radio Specials

With its sports betting news and information television program Daily Wager celebrating its second anniversary this week, ESPN is further expanding its sports betting portfolio and the Daily Wager brand with the launch of a new podcast and a series of radio specials.

ESPN Podcasts will debut the Daily Wager Podcast on Monday, March 15, and the first of four Daily Wager Tournament Preview radio specials will air on ESPN Radio on Saturday, March 20.

The podcast will be year-round on weekdays, hosted by a rotation of Daily Wager television program anchor and sports betting analyst Doug Kezirian and ESPN sports betting analysts Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum. Other ESPN sports betting analysts also may appear. The fast-paced podcast, which will be released early in the afternoon (ET), will focus on the biggest games and best plays for the night.

The Daily Wager Podcast joins two other sports betting-related podcasts produced by ESPN — Behind the Bets with Doug Kezirian, which is weekly and year-round, and Stanford Steve and The Bear, which is primarily produced weekly during football season but will have editions during the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The four Daily Wager Tournament Preview radio specials are planned for the time of the NCAA Tournament and will air on ESPN Radio at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to the debut special on March 20, editions will air on March 21, March 27 and April 3.

The radio specials will be hosted by Dalen Cuff, joined for the first episode by ESPN sports betting analyst Chris “The Bear” Fallica. Fortenbaugh, Fulghum and other Daily Wager hosts will contribute in the weeks ahead.

The launches of the podcast and radio specials continue to build upon a stable of ESPN sports betting-related content that dates back more than a decade, including:.

Daily Wager, daily sports betting news and information program on ESPN2, airing from from ESPN’s studio at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas.

Co-exclusive link integrations across ESPN digital platforms connecting fans to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment’s sports betting partner, William Hill, and DraftKings.

Bet, thrice-weekly sports betting show available on the ESPN App and on ESPN’s social media feeds on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, also originating from the Las Vegas studio.

ESPN sports betting channel on YouTube.

Behind the Bets with Doug Kezirianpodcast from Las Vegas.

Stanford Steve and The Bearpodcast (football season).

Betting news, discussion segments in signature shows (SportsCenter).

Bad Beats monthly TV program and weekly segment on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Bettor Days with Mike Greenberg on ESPN+.

Sports betting and gambling industry coverage on ESPN.com for more than 10 years.

ESPN Podcasts experienced strong growth in 2020, with downloads growing 28 percent to nearly 500,000,000, a record (499.3 million). The previous mark was set a year ago.

