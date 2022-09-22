ESPN Signs Field Yates to New Multi-Year Contract Extension

ESPN has signed NFL Insider and Fantasy Football analyst Field Yates to a new multi-year extension.

Yates hosts the daily Fantasy Focus Football Podcast and Fantasy Football Now on ESPN2, and provides NFL insights and analysis year round on a variety of ESPN shows including NFL Live and SportsCenter

Yates also contributes to Fantasy Football rankings on ESPN.com and writes his weekly ESPN+ exclusive Field Pass column, tapping into ESPN’s network of NFL experts for insights on the most important, fantasy-related storylines to create a comprehensive, quick-hitting guide for both casual and hardcore fans.

ESPN’s new agreement with Yates comes during a record-setting start for ESPN Fantasy Football this season, including more than 11 million fans signed up to play, 9.2 million unique visitors on the ESPN Fantasy App during Sunday of Week 1, and ESPN Digital setting all-time, best-day-ever records, as well.

“Field is the epitome of versatility,” said Scott Clark, Vice President, Fantasy & Betting Content. “He is a rare talent that can move seamlessly from host to analyst to insider, from NFL Live to Fantasy, from on-air work to written columns, and from podcasts to social media. He is a master across everything we do at ESPN, and we are thrilled that he will continue to be a big part of our NFL and Fantasy content for years to come.”

Said Yates, “It’s been an honor to call ESPN home for a decade already, and I couldn’t be more excited for what we have in store for this football season and beyond. ESPN’s commitment to both the NFL and Fantasy Football has never been stronger and to call our long list of talented analysts my teammates is something I will never take for granted. Finding a job where you can watch football and then analyze it daily is hitting the job jackpot, and I’m grateful to ESPN for its continued faith in my work.”

Yates is part of an unmatched roster of Fantasy and NFL experts who provide fans with the industry’s most comprehensive collection of weekly rankings, insights and analysis.

The median age of ESPN Fantasy App users throughout the 2021 football season was 37.5, nearly five years younger than the average mobile app user and just two years older than a typical TikTok user, one year younger than users of Instagram, and nine years younger than Facebook users. (Source: Comscore)

Before joining ESPN in 2012, Yates spent two seasons on the scouting and coaching staffs of the Kansas City Chiefs, following four summers as an intern in the New England Patriots front office. A native of Weston, Mass., Yates earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. He and his wife Chapin have a daughter, Kinley, who was born earlier this year.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on multiple resources and platforms, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

