ESPN Kicks Off Daily Shows from Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Wednesday

Get Up, SportsCenter and NFL Live from ESPN Main Set at Lummus Park – 11 th and Ocean Drive

All ESPN Radio National Shows from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET from Super Bowl Radio Row

First Take and Dan Le Batard from the Clevelander Hotel

ESPN show guests to include Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Roger Staubach, Drew Brees, Boxing Champion Tyson Fury, Miami Rapper DJ Khaled, Musician Kenny Chesney, and more

ESPN will kick off its daily Super Bowl LIV coverage with live shows and NFL-themed segments Wednesday, Jan. 29, from multiple locations across Miami’s South Beach.

For the first time, all ESPN Radio national shows from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET will originate from the Super Bowl Media Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center (Wed-Fri). Get Up, SportsCenter, NFL Live and PTI (Thurs and Fri), among other programs, will be based at ESPN’s main set at Lummus Park (11th and Ocean Drive), while First Take and Dan Le Batard will headline coverage from the Clevelander Hotel.

Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Roger Staubach; NFL head coaches Sean Payton and Ron Rivera; quarterbacks Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield; NFL Draft QB prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa; musicians Kenny Chesney, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled; boxing champion Tyson Fury; and comedian Steve Harvey headline the eclectic list of guests who will appear across ESPN’s SB LIV shows from Miami this week. Highlights:

ESPN TV Shows Originating from Miami:

ESPN National Radio Shows Originating from Miami:

Golic and Wingo (6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.). Key guests: Dan Marino (Wed); head coaches Sean Payton and Ron Rivera , and Alabama QB/NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa (Thurs); and Roger Staubach , Drew Brees , Kenny Chesney and LSU National Champion QB/NFL Draft prospect Joe Burrow .

(6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.). Key guests: (Wed); head coaches and , and Alabama QB/NFL Draft prospect (Thurs); and , , and LSU National Champion QB/NFL Draft prospect . The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in-studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (at Radio Row) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. Guests: Former NFL QB Vinny Testaverde (Wed); Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Super Bowl LII winning DE Chris Long (Thurs); and Hall of Fame wrester Ric Flair .

(10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in-studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (at Radio Row) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. Guests: Former NFL QB (Wed); Boston Red Sox legend and Super Bowl LII winning DE (Thurs); and Hall of Fame wrester . First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS.

(1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.): Host Will Cain on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. Guests will include XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck (Wed); and Cowboys TE Jason Witten (Thursday).

Daily ESPN Weekday Super Bowl LIV Shows: Wed – Fri:

DATE TIME (ET) SHOW & LOCATION NETWORK(S) Jan 29 – 31 6-10 a.m. Golic and Wingo (Radio Row) ESPN2/ESPNEWS/Radio 8-10 a.m. Get Up! (South Beach) ESPN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. First Take (Clevelander) ESPN 10 a.m.-1p.m. The Dan Le Batard Show (Clevelander & Radio Row) ESPNEWS/Radio 12-1:30 p.m. SportsCenter* (South Beach) ESPN 1-3 p.m. First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (Radio Row) ESPNEWS/Radio 1:30-3 p.m. NFL Live (South Beach) ESPN 3-6 p.m. The Will Cain Show (Radio Row) ESPNEWS/Radio 5-5:30 p.m. Around the Horn* (Clevelander) ESPN 5:30-6 p.m. PTI (Clevelander) ESPN 6-7 p.m. SportsCenter (South Beach) ESPN 11 p.m.-12 a.m. SportsCenter* (South Beach) ESPN (ESPN2/Friday)

* Show segments with full show originating elsewhere / All subject to change

