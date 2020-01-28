ESPN Kicks Off Daily Shows from Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Wednesday

- Get Up, SportsCenter and NFL Live from ESPN Main Set at Lummus Park – 11th and Ocean Drive
- All ESPN Radio National Shows from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET from Super Bowl Radio Row
- First Take and Dan Le Batard from the Clevelander Hotel
- ESPN show guests to include Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Roger Staubach, Drew Brees, Boxing Champion Tyson Fury, Miami Rapper DJ Khaled, Musician Kenny Chesney, and more
ESPN will kick off its daily Super Bowl LIV coverage with live shows and NFL-themed segments Wednesday, Jan. 29, from multiple locations across Miami’s South Beach.
For the first time, all ESPN Radio national shows from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET will originate from the Super Bowl Media Center at the Miami Beach Convention Center (Wed-Fri). Get Up, SportsCenter, NFL Live and PTI (Thurs and Fri), among other programs, will be based at ESPN’s main set at Lummus Park (11th and Ocean Drive), while First Take and Dan Le Batard will headline coverage from the Clevelander Hotel.
Hall of Famers Dan Marino and Roger Staubach; NFL head coaches Sean Payton and Ron Rivera; quarterbacks Drew Brees and Baker Mayfield; NFL Draft QB prospects Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa; musicians Kenny Chesney, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled; boxing champion Tyson Fury; and comedian Steve Harvey headline the eclectic list of guests who will appear across ESPN’s SB LIV shows from Miami this week. Highlights:
ESPN TV Shows Originating from Miami:
- Get Up (South Beach set / Wed-Fri, 8-10 a.m. ET): Mike Greenberg and Laura Rutledge host the two-hour morning show, joined by analysts Bobby Carpenter, Ryan Clark, Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Rex Ryan and Marcus Spears and Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Guests: Saints DE Cam Jordan (Wed); Broncos DE Von Miller (Thurs); and Browns QB Baker Mayfield (Fri).
- First Take (Wed-Fri, 10 a.m.-noon ET): ESPN’s popular morning debate show featuring Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose discuss hot topics in sports. Key guests: Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Rapper Rick Ross (Wed); Titans RB Derrick Henry and comedian Steve Harvey (Thurs); and boxer Tyson Fury and artist DJ Khaled (Fri).
- SportsCenter On the Road(Wed-Sun): Sage Steele hosts weekday noon segments and the full 6 p.m. ET SportsCenter. Hannah Storm will host weekend editions. Steve Levy and Michael Eaves will host late weeknight segments.
- NFL Live (Wed-Fri, 1:30 p.m. ET): Wendi Nix (Wed, Thurs) and Suzy Kolber (Fri) host the 90-minute show with analysts Tedy Bruschi, Clark, Tim Hasselbeck, Riddick, Booger McFarland, Orlovsky, Marcus Spears and Damien Woody, and Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Schefter.
- Around the Horn (Mon-Fri, 5 p.m. ET): Panelists will join the show all week from the Clevelander.
- PTI (Mon-Fri, 5:30 p.m. ET): Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon co-host Pardon The Interruption all week from Super Bowl, including Thurs and Fri from ESPN’s main set. This week’s 5 Good Minutes guests include Peter King (Tues), Louis Riddick (Wed) and Rex Ryan (Thurs).
ESPN National Radio Shows Originating from Miami:
- Golic and Wingo (6-10 a.m.): Hosts Mike Golic, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic Jr. on ESPN Radio, ESPN2 (6-8 a.m.) & ESPNEWS (6-10 a.m.). Key guests: Dan Marino (Wed); head coaches Sean Payton and Ron Rivera, and Alabama QB/NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa (Thurs); and Roger Staubach, Drew Brees, Kenny Chesney and LSU National Champion QB/NFL Draft prospect Joe Burrow.
- The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Hosts Dan Le Batard (in-studio at the Clevelander), Jon “Stugotz” Weiner (at Radio Row) on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. Guests: Former NFL QB Vinny Testaverde (Wed); Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Super Bowl LII winning DE Chris Long (Thurs); and Hall of Fame wrester Ric Flair.
- First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (1-3 p.m.): Host Jason Fitz on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS.
- The Will Cain Show (3-6 p.m.): Host Will Cain on ESPN Radio & ESPNEWS. Guests will include XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck (Wed); and Cowboys TE Jason Witten (Thursday).
Daily ESPN Weekday Super Bowl LIV Shows: Wed – Fri:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|SHOW & LOCATION
|NETWORK(S)
|Jan 29 – 31
|6-10 a.m.
|Golic and Wingo (Radio Row)
|ESPN2/ESPNEWS/Radio
|8-10 a.m.
|Get Up! (South Beach)
|ESPN
|10 a.m.-12 p.m.
|First Take (Clevelander)
|ESPN
|10 a.m.-1p.m.
|The Dan Le Batard Show (Clevelander & Radio Row)
|ESPNEWS/Radio
|12-1:30 p.m.
|SportsCenter* (South Beach)
|ESPN
|1-3 p.m.
|First Take, Your Take with Jason Fitz (Radio Row)
|ESPNEWS/Radio
|1:30-3 p.m.
|NFL Live (South Beach)
|ESPN
|3-6 p.m.
|The Will Cain Show (Radio Row)
|ESPNEWS/Radio
|5-5:30 p.m.
|Around the Horn* (Clevelander)
|ESPN
|5:30-6 p.m.
|PTI (Clevelander)
|ESPN
|6-7 p.m.
|SportsCenter (South Beach)
|ESPN
|11 p.m.-12 a.m.
|SportsCenter* (South Beach)
|ESPN (ESPN2/Friday)
* Show segments with full show originating elsewhere / All subject to change
