ESPN Reveals 2025-26 College Football Commentator Roster; Top Teams Return for Another Season

ESPN’s industry-leading and award-winning coverage of college football will once again feature the deepest roster of on-air personalities in the sport for the 2025-26 season – a broad lineup of on-air talent, combining seasoned voices with emerging personalities.

The network will deploy more than two dozen teams of commentators, analysts and reporters to cover the season from August’s Week 0 kickoff through the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami in January 2026.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and reporter Holly Rowe will team up again to call marquee matchups on ABC and ESPN. The 2025 season marks Fowler and Herbstreit’s 12th year in the booth and their 30th season as college football teammates, beginning in 1996 on College GameDay. Fowler, a 2024 Sports Emmy nominee, and Herbstreit, the five-time Sports Emmy winner, have called all 11 College Football Playoff National Championship games together. Rowe, a 2023 Sports Emmy winner, joined the team in 2021 and is in her 30th year on the college football sidelines for ESPN and ABC.

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath are pairing up for the third consecutive year. The Alabama National Champion quarterback enters his 10th season calling games for ESPN and ABC. One of the sport’s leading analysts, McElroy also has studio experience on ESPN and SEC Network, in addition to hosting ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Always College Football podcast. McDonough, one of the most accomplished broadcasters of his generation, returns to his regular ABC/ESPN rotation for the seventh straight year in addition to serving as ESPN’s lead NHL play-by-play voice. McGrath, a two-time Sports Emmy nominee who is fresh off her fourth consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship network assignment, is in her sixth season in this role and ninth consecutive year at ESPN.

The trio of veteran play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore, longtime ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer and intrepid sideline reporter Katie George will team together for the third straight season. Palmer enters his 18th season at ESPN, previously working in both game and studio analyst roles across ESPN networks. He’s also a consistent face on ABC as host of the popular Bachelor franchise. For the better part of two decades, Tessitore has been among the premier broadcasters for ESPN and ABC’s coverage of college football, as well as the veteran blow-by-blow ringside commentator for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and a commentator for WWE. George, a versatile reporter who has covered multiple sports and events for ESPN and ABC – including the NBA, UFL, F1, NCAA Volleyball and more, returns for her seventh year on the sidelines across ESPN networks. She is also a recent addition to ESPN’s NFL coverage, joining Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky and Peter Schrager for select Monday Night Football doubleheaders.

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor will call games as a trio for the second year, with Pasch and Dvoracek in the booth together for the fifth consecutive season. A versatile football and basketball play-by-play voice – who also calls Arizona Cardinals NFL games, Pasch celebrated his 20th year at ESPN last season. A two-time Oklahoma Sooner captain and former NFL Draft pick, Dvoracek also contributes to College Football Live, SportsCenter and various SEC Network programming. McGregor has been part of ESPN’s college football team since 2019 and is also a commentator and host for Chicago Cubs broadcasts. She was part of ESPN’s Women’s College World Series coverage in 2025.

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich are paired up for the second straight season. Mark Jones has served as a college football commentator and leading NBA play-by-play voice for more than three decades, celebrating his 35th year at ESPN in 2025. Roddy Jones has been with ESPN since 2017, first as a sideline reporter and then as an analyst on both ACC Network and ESPN. Veteran reporter Kessenich is one of ESPN’s top lacrosse voices as an analyst and reporter on multiple NCAA Championship events and contributes weekly to ESPN’s coverage of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick and Kris Budden will once again team up on ABC and ESPN. Wischusen, a college football, basketball, golf and NHL voice for ESPN, is also the New York Jets radio voice. Riddick, who is synonymous with ESPN’s NFL game, studio and NFL Draft coverage, readies for his fifth college football campaign and will continue to call select Monday Night Football games. Budden is a regular on ABC and ESPN covering college football, basketball, and is the lead sideline reporter for the Men’s College World Series, in addition to adding grand slam tennis reporting since 2024 and the Little League Softball World Series in 2025. Budden has also called multiple College Football Playoff National Championships on ESPN Radio and is a regular voice for college sports studio programming on Sirius XM.

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Stormy Buonantony link up for the second consecutive year. Flemming, who celebrates his 15th year at ESPN in 2025, brings more than a decade of experience calling college football, basketball, Major League Baseball, and golf. Osweiler, a former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, joined ESPN in 2022 following his seven-year professional career and record-setting tenure at Arizona State. Buonantony enters her fourth season with ESPN and has added UFL and NHL responsibilities to her repertoire. An Emmy Award-winning journalist whose career spans roles with the Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Panthers, and VSIN, The Sports Betting Network, the San Diego State alumna resides in her native Las Vegas, Nev.

Lead College Networks and HBCU Commentating Crews:

ACC Network Primetime features a new look in 2025, as former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio moves to the ACCN lead crew, joined by longtime play-by-play voice Wes Durham and ESPN sideline reporter Dana Boyle.

SEC Network returns its SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic for the ninth consecutive season, one of the longest running commentary teams in the sport.

Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker team up each week in the booth on ESPN’s HBCU spotlights, along with the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off and the Cricket Celebration Bowl on ABC. The duo has been paired up since 2018, when Greene became the first Black woman to serve as a play-by-play commentator in college football. Walker is a recent Black College Football Hall of Fame honoree, a 2018 MEAC Hall of Fame inductee and was voted into the Howard University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Additional Game Crews on ESPN Networks:

Returning Teams: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Roy Philpott, Sam Acho and Taylor Davis Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison and Dawn Davenport Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang Jay Alter and Rocky Boiman Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia Matt Schumacker and Dustin Fox Eric Frede and Jack Ford Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons (ESPN Radio) Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Jordan Reid (ESPN Radio) Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and Carlos Nava (ESPN Deportes)



New Teams: Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill and Harry Lyles Jr. Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray and Lauren Sisler Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber Chris Cotter, Max Browne and Kendra Douglas Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod and Victoria Arlen Chuckie Kempf and Darius Walker Clay Matvick and Chase Daniel



Additional ESPN college football commentators returning this fall include rules analysts Bill LeMonnier and Matt Austin, as well as dozens of other play-by-play commentators, analysts and reporters who will make contributions over the course of the 1,000+ games on ESPN networks.

ESPN Re-Signs College Football Commentators to New Contracts

ESPN strengthened its college football roster by signing multiple on-air personalities to new or extended contracts during the offseason. ESPN re-signed the following commentators with regular game assignments to new contracts (in alphabetical order): Sam Acho, Steve Addazio, Jay Alter, Matt Austin, Stormy Buonantony, Mike Couzens, Cole Cubelic, Taylor Davis, Wes Durham, Dustin Fox, Tiffany Greene, Rene Ingoglia, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich, Alyssa Lang, Tom Luginbill, Courtney Lyle, Clay Matvick, Taylor McGregor, Kirk Morrison, Brock Osweiler, Roy Philpott, Jordan Rodgers, Max Starks, Matt Stinchcomb, Morgan Uber, Jay Walker, Andre Ware, Fozzy Whittaker and Bob Wischusen.

Newcomers Set for Commentary Roles Across ESPN Networks

ESPN has signed six additional commentators to new contracts for the 2025-26 season, including:

Max Browne – College Football Analyst Former 5-star quarterback and team captain at USC and Pittsburgh Previously worked with CW Sports and TrojanSports.com



Chase Daniel – College Football and NFL Analyst Missouri standout and 2007 Heisman finalist with more than 12,000 passing yards 14-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion with the Saints



Kendra Douglas – Reporter Former UNC track & field athlete and seasoned sports anchor Covered Super Bowl runs and served as Orlando Magic team reporter



Jerry McGinn – Rules Analyst Veteran college football referee with Big Ten and Big East experience Former Lycoming College football player



Rodney McLeod – College Football Analyst University of Virginia safety and 13-year NFL veteran Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles



Darius Walker – College Football Analyst Notre Dame running back with over 3,200 rushing yards Previously worked with FOX Sports, TNT, Mountain West Network and NBC’s Notre Dame altcast



ESPN Radio

Marc Kestecher, the lead voice for the NBA on ESPN Radio, continues as the top college football play-by-play commentator this season, joined by veterans Kelly Stouffer (analyst), the former NFL and Colorado State quarterback, and Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter). Longtime ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Couzens – ESPN Radio’s top college basketball voice – will continue to call games with Florida alum and two-time Super Bowl champion Max Starks and former North Carolina Central standout Jordan Reid, who is a college football and NFL Draft analyst for ESPN.

ESPN Deportes

The top Spanish language booth of play-by-play commentator Eduardo Varela, analyst Pablo Viruega and reporters Ciro Procuna and Carlos Nava return to ESPN Deportes for the 2025-26 season. All four have had numerous college football seasons under their belts, including multiple bowl games and College Football Playoff assignments.

ESPN remains the home of college football with an unparalleled portfolio of marquee rivalries, non-conference showcases, conference championship contests and comprehensive postseason coverage in 2025-26. For updates to programming schedules, game assignments and more, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ESPN NETWORKS COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE – WEEK 1

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Network Thu, Aug 28 5:30 p.m. No. 25 Boise State at South Florida

Matt Barrie, Tom Luginbill, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 6 p.m. Lafayette at Bowling Green

Evan Stockton, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 6 p.m. Mercyhurst at Youngstown State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Towson at Norfolk State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 7 p.m. East Carolina at NC State

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 7 p.m. Jacksonville State at UCF

AJ Ricketts, Rene Ingoglia ESPN+ 7 p.m. Wyoming at Akron

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 7 p.m. St. Francis at UL Monroe ESPN+ 7 p.m. Delaware State at Delaware ESPN+ 7 p.m. Dayton at Eastern Illinois ESPN+ 7 p.m. Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian ESPN+ 7 p.m. McKendree at Indiana State ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at Missouri

Lowell Galindo, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Elon at Duke

Matt Schick, Forrest Conoly, Michella Chester ESPN+/ACCNX 7:30 p.m. UT Martin at Oklahoma State

James Westling, Leger Douzable ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa at Drake ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. West Georgia at Samford ESPN+ 8 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at Houston

Pete Sousa, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ 8 p.m. Alcorn State at Northwestern State ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Alabama State at UAB

Doug Sherman, Dave Steckel ESPN+ 9 p.m. Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City, Mo.)*

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Quint Kessenich ESPN Fri, Aug 29 7 p.m. Duke’s Mayo Classic: App State vs. Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)

Courtney Lyle, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 7 p.m. Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

Chuckie Kempf, Darius Walker, Ashley Stroehlein ACC Network 7 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Florida International ESPN+ 7 p.m. Monmouth at Colgate ESPN+ 7 p.m. New Haven at Marist ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Wagner at Kansas

Mark Neely, Todd Doxzon ESPN+ 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Colorado*

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Taylor McGregor ESPN Sat, Aug 30 Noon Aflac Kickoff: Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee

(Atlanta, Ga.)*

TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio Noon Mississippi State at Southern Miss

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho, Taylor Davis ESPN Noon Northwestern at Tulane

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox ESPNU Noon Duquesne at Pittsburgh

Clay Matvick, Chase Daniel, Marilyn Payne ACC Network Noon Merrimack at Kent State

Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry ESPN+ Noon Richmond at Lehigh ESPN+ Noon North Dakota State at The Citadel ESPN+ Noon Kieser (Fla.) at Indiana Wesleyan ESPN+ 12:45 p.m. Toledo at Kentucky

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 1 p.m. Georgetown at Davidson ESPN+ 1 p.m. Cumberland at Tennessee Tech ESPN+ 2 p.m. Fordham at Boston College

Kevin Connors, Craig Haubert ESPN+/ACCNX 2 p.m. Robert Morris at West Virginia

Brian Custer, Max Starks ESPN+ 2 p.m. Virginia Lynchburg at Valparaiso ESPN+ 2 p.m. William & Mary at Furman ESPN+ 2 p.m. Stonehill at Sacred Heart ESPN+ 2 p.m. Butler at Northern Iowa ESPN+ 3 p.m. Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, Victoria Arlen ACC Network 3 p.m. Chadron State at Northern Colorado ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 8 Alabama at Florida State*

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ABC 3:30 p.m. Marshall at No. 5 Georgia

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison, Dawn Davenport ESPN 3:30 p.m. Holy Cross at Northern Illinois

Kelsie Kasper, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Temple at Massachusetts

Robert Lee, Patrick Murray ESPN+ 4 p.m. Invesco QQQ Orange Blossom Classic: Howard

vs. Florida A&M (Miami, Gardens, Fla)

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU 4 p.m. Maine at Liberty ESPN+ 4 p.m. Morehouse at Johnson C. Smith ESPN+ 4:15 p.m. Alabama A&M at Arkansas

Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Chattanooga at Memphis

Chris Carlin, Jay Sonnhalter ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Murray State at East Tennessee State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Chris Cotter, Max Browne, Kendra Douglas ACC Network 6 p.m. Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma

Richard Cross, Tyoka Jackson ESPN+/SECN+ 6 p.m. Weber State at James Madison ESPN+ 6 p.m. Edward Waters at Savannah State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Webber at Stetson ESPN+ 6 p.m. Presbyterian at Mercer ESPN+ 6 p.m. Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina ESPN+ 6 p.m. Allen at Morehead State ESPN+ 6 p.m. New Hampshire at North Carolina Central ESPN+ 6 p.m. Wofford at South Carolina State ESPN+ 7 p.m. UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN 7 p.m. Long Island University at No. 15 Florida

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Stephanie Otey ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt

Kevin Fitzgerald, Charles Arbuckle ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. North Dakota at Kansas State

Shawn Kenney, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 7 p.m. Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Alabama at Western Kentucky ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southeast Missouri State at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Morgan State at South Alabama ESPN+ 7 p.m. Nicholls at Troy ESPN+ 7 p.m. Eastern Washington at Incarnate Word ESPN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana Christian at McNeese ESPN+ 7 p.m. Sacramento State at South Dakota State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Thomas More at Southern Illinois ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson**

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe. Molly McGrath ABC 7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 23 Texas Tech

Ted Emrich, Jeff Woody ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SE Louisiana at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7:45 p.m. Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Portland State at BYU

Mike Corey, Brad Hopkins ESPN+ 8 p.m. Lamar at North Texas

Justin Kutcher, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ 8 p.m. Abilene Christian at Tulsa

James Westling, Leger Douzable ESPN+ 8 p.m. Rice at Louisiana ESPN+ 8 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Texas State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Sul Ross State at UT Rio Grande Valley ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Idaho State at Southern Utah ESPN+ 9 p.m. East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU

Wes Durham, Steve Addazio, Dana Boyle ACC Network 9 p.m. Bryant at New Mexico State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State

Roxy Bernstein, Michael Bumpus, Tori Petry ESPN+ 10 p.m. UC Davis at Utah Tech ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. California at Oregon State

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Stormy Buonantony ESPN Sun, Aug 31 3 p.m. Aflac Kickoff: Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 South Carolina (Atlanta, Ga.)*

TV: Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Kris Budden

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Red Tails Classic: Winston Salem State

vs. Tuskegee (Montgomery, Ala.)

James Hadnot, Marcus Ray ESPNU 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami*^

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath. Taylor McGregor ABC Mon, Sep 1 8 p.m. TCU at North Carolina**

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ESPN

*Skycast on ESPN App

**Skycast on ESPNU and ESPN App

^4K Game of the Week

