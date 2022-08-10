ESPN’s Industry-Leading College Football Coverage to Feature a Mix of Veteran Commentators and Newcomers for 2022-23 Season

Fowler, Herbstreit and Rowe Return to ABC Saturday Night Football

ESPN’s industry-leading coverage of college football will once again feature the deepest roster of on-air personalities in the sport for the 2022-23 season – a mix of veteran voices, familiar faces, rookie commentators and highly-anticipated newcomers.

More than two dozen teams of esteemed play-by-play voices, talented analysts and intrepid reporters will cover the season from August’s Week 0 kickoff through the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles in January 2023.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and reporter Holly Rowe will team up again to call the weekly ABC Saturday Night Football marquee matchup. The 2022 season marks Fowler and Herbstreit’s ninth year in the SNF booth and their 27th season as college football teammates, beginning in 1996 on College GameDay. Fowler and Herbstreit, who recently signed a new ESPN extension, have called all eight College Football Playoff National Championship games together. Rowe, who won a Sports Emmy for her sideline reporting during the 2021-22 season, joined the team in 2021 and is in her 27th college football season for ESPN and ABC.

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge return to ESPN’s Saturday Night Primetime for the fourth year, joined for a third season by reporter Molly McGrath. McDonough, who called his first NHL Stanley Cup Final in June, and Blackledge combine for more than four decades of broadcast experience, while McGrath – who worked her first CFP National Championship game in January – covers a multitude of college sports across ESPN networks as both a reporter and host. With the start of the 2022 campaign, ESPN re-signed McGrath to a multi-year extension, ensuring one of the lead sideline voices remains on ESPN and ABC for years to come.

Tessitore and McElroy Team Up with George on ABC and ESPN

For the second straight season, longtime ESPN play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and former Alabama National Champion quarterback Greg McElroy will partner in the ABC and ESPN booth alongside Katie George. For the better part of two decades, Tessitore has been among the premier broadcasters for ESPN and ABC’s coverage of college football, as well as the veteran blow-by-blow ringside commentator for Top Rank Boxing on ESPN and the co-host of Holey Moley on ABC. McElroy is beginning his seventh season calling games for ESPN and has studio experience on ESPN and SEC Network – in addition to now hosting ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Always College Football podcast. George, a versatile reporter who has covered multiple sports and events, returns for her second year on ABC and ESPN following her tenure on ACC Network’s lead crew.

Other teams for ESPN and ABC Saturday games:

Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek will call games together for the second consecutive season. A versatile football and basketball play-by-play voice – who also calls Arizona Cardinals NFL games, Pasch joined ESPN in 2003. A two-time Oklahoma Sooner captain and former NFL Draft pick, Dvoracek continues to expand his ESPN role. Veteran field analyst Tom Luginbill, who has been with ESPN for more than 15 years, rejoins the duo.

Bob Wischusen and Dan Orlovsky are back together for a fourth season, joined by Kris Budden for a second straight year. Wischusen, a college football, basketball and NHL voice for ESPN, is also the New York Jets radio voice. In addition to calling college games, Orlovsky recently signed a new ESPN deal to call select Monday Night Football games while continuing to appear across a number of ESPN shows, including as a lead analyst on NFL Live. Budden has been a regular on ABC and ESPN covering college football, basketball and baseball since moving over from SEC Network following the 2018 season.

Mark Jones and Robert Griffin III will link up in the booth, along with reporter Quint Kessenich, after a stellar debut season for the trio in 2021. Jones has served as a college football commentator and leading NBA play-by-play voice for more than three decades. Griffin III, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner, contributes to ESPN’s year-round college and NFL coverage, and even debuted as an analyst on the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships, while Kessenich is one of ESPN’s top lacrosse voices and a reporter on multiple NCAA Championship events.

Dave Flemming and Rod Gilmore are teaming up on ESPN and ABC again this fall, with Flemming continuing his play-by-play duties for college football, basketball, baseball and MLB, and Gilmore kicking off his 25th season of ESPN college football analysis. They will be joined by Tiffany Blackmon, who made her ESPN debut last fall, finishing her first campaign on the sidelines at The Rose Bowl Game.

Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay Set for New Role

Todd McShay will continue as a college football field analyst this fall – with a twist. McShay will work with different announce crews throughout the season, allowing him to analyze and scout even more players in anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft. On certain weeks, McShay will have the opportunity to hone in on specific prospects in action who have the potential to play at the next level.

ESPN Re-Signs College Football Commentators to New Contracts

ESPN helped solidify its 2022-23 college football roster by signing multiple on-air personalities to new contracts during the offseason. In addition to Herbstreit, McGrath and Orlovsky, ESPN re-signed veteran play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins to a multi-year deal. In addition to her high-profile football assignments, Mowins provides play-by-play on college basketball and softball, and has been the Voice of the Women’s College World Series for more than two decades.

Analyst Louis Riddick also signed a new extension this offseason and will return to the college football booth for Thursday Night games this fall. Riddick, who is synonymous with ESPN’s NFL game, studio and NFL Draft coverage, previously called a package of college games in 2019.

Brock Osweiler and Aaron Murray Join ESPN Analyst Roster

Former NFL quarterback and Arizona State standout Brock Osweiler has joined ESPN as a college football game analyst and will team up with Anish Shroff and reporter Taylor McGregor. Details.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray, the SEC’s all-time leader in career passing touchdowns, also joins ESPN’s analyst roster this season and will call a handful of games on SEC Network in addition to studio appearances.

Lead College Networks Commentating Crews:

For the sixth consecutive season, SEC Network returns its SEC Saturday Night trio of Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic.

ACC Network Primetime features Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and Kelsey Riggs, who team up for their second season together.

Longhorn Network’s game crew will combine Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho and reporter Alex Chappell, who will be on the call for a handful of Big 12 matchups with additional assignments throughout the season.

Additional Game Crews on ESPN Networks:

Returning Teams: Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister and Andraya Carter Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Lericia Harris Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker John Schriffen and Rene Ingoglia Kevin Brown and Hutson Mason



New Teams: Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick and Harry Lyles Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler and Taylor McGregor Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman and Dawn Davenport Brian Custer, Dustin Fox and Lauren Sisler Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor Davis Connor Onion and Craig Haubert



Additional ESPN college football contributors include rules analysts Bill LeMonnier (Saturday Night Football), Matt Austin (SEC games) and John Parry (ESPN/ABC games with Tessitore-McElroy).

ESPN Radio

Marc Kestecher, the lead voice for the NBA on ESPN Radio, moves into the top college football play-by-play role this season, joined by veterans Kelly Stouffer (analyst), the former NFL and Colorado State quarterback, and Ian Fitzsimmons (reporter). Longtime ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Couzens – ESPN Radio’s top college basketball voice – will also call games with Florida alum and two-time Super Bowl champion Max Starks.

ESPN welcomes back college football in 2022 with an unrivaled collection of top rivalries, non-conference matchups, in-state showdowns, conference championship clashes and premier postseason programming headlining the early release of ESPN’s 2022 college football schedule. For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

ESPN College Football Commentator Teams for 2022-23:

Game/Network Commentators ABC Saturday Night Football Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe ESPN Saturday Night Primetime Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath ESPN and ABC Saturday Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN and ABC Saturday Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich ESPN and ABC Saturday Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ESPN and ABC Saturday Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden ESPN and ABC Saturday Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Tiffany Blackmon ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Anish Shroff, Brock Osweiler, Taylor McGregor ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN Thursday Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN and ESPN2 Friday Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN and ESPN2 Saturday Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler SEC Saturday Night Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic ACC Network Primetime Dave O’Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs SEC Network Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Andraya Carter SEC Network Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang ACC Network Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis ACC Network Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Lericia Harris ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Kevin Brown, Hutson Mason ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday John Schriffen, Rene Ingoglia ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Drew Carter, TBD ESPN2 and ESPNU Saturday Connor Onion, Craig Haubert Longhorn Network Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Alex Chappell ESPNU Thursday – HBCU Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN Radio Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons Mike Couzens, Max Starks

* Commentator teams are subject to change. Additional broadcasters will be used throughout the season.

